Data Reporting Analyst
Some highlights
Being part of an international company yet with local presence
Build a safer digital society together with us
Working as a Data Reporting Analyst
We are looking for a Data Reporting Analyst for our Global Operations team to add to our existing team serving all our hubs in Europe. The primary task is fun and challenging: analyze data and produce a story for our customers on a monthly basis.
We could tell you a story about a blank page and tons of data. Soon after, that same page would become filled with text and visualizations, with a narrative woven through the data. Each month we have the task of crafting a story that summarizes what happened for each of our customers. The data is structured so that the stories are there, but we need a talented individual to find them.
We'll help you get up and running from day one with hands-on training and collaboration with colleagues. We also provide plenty of opportunities to engage with other teams working in other interesting areas. You might collaborate with other brilliant minds on quantitative or qualitative projects. You will also have the opportunity to influence the graphs and visualizations in our reports, as we are constantly striving to improve how we present data to our customers.
You will be a part of the Global Operations team and you will work closely together with our other Analysts.
What we expect of you
Must have:
Experience writing technical reports or academic documentation
Flawless English with a passion for excellence in written communication. We produce all of our reports in English so this is a requirement
Interest in working within cybersecurity (prior experience in the field is a plus)
Bachelor's degree or higher
Experience interpreting graphs and statistics
You are organized and always deliver on time
You enjoy working independently, but have no trouble maintaining an extensive network of cool, nerdy contacts
EU or UK work permit required
Nice to have:
Experience creating graphs and visualizations (such as showing developments over time, comparisons, etc.)
Experience working in business intelligence/analytics platforms (such as Yellowfin BI, Power BI, Tableau, etc.)
Technical degree
PhD in any field
Familiarity with at least one programming language
