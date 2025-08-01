Data QA Lead
2025-08-01
Are you an experienced Data Quality Assurance professional ready for your next challenge in a central data area? The Central Data Team at Betsson is now hiring! We are a dynamic international team committed to excellence and innovation in data management. If you are passionate about ensuring data accuracy, reliability, and integrity, and can handle mission-critical responsibilities, then this is the role for you!
The Wow
At Betsson, we are dedicated to delivering the best customer experiences in the iGaming industry. As a market leader, we offer online gaming products in multiple markets, driving innovation and excellence across our platforms. Join our passionate team as we build and maintain a cutting-edge, scalable data infrastructure supporting multiple brands and jurisdictions. Your work will directly impact users and contribute to our ongoing success in the competitive market.
A taster of what you will be involved with:
Design and develop automated data quality validation scripts using industry-standard tools and frameworks to ensure the accuracy, completeness, and reliability of data. Ensure that such standards are implemented throughout the platform through KPIs.
Enhance and maintain our data quality automation framework using the latest trends, technologies, and best practices to uphold the integrity of our data assets.
Implement and optimize data quality automation frameworks for scalability, maintainability, and reusability across the organization.
Develop an in-depth understanding of our data products to identify and address weaknesses in data quality coverage.
Research and implement improvements in tooling, CI/CD pipeline configuration, and release process automation for data quality assurance, including data integration/orchestration tools such as Apache NiFi and Apache Airflow.
Collaborate closely with cross-functional teams, including data engineers, analysts, and product managers, to understand data requirements and define comprehensive test plans.
Conduct root cause analysis of data quality issues and work closely with the data engineering team to provide detailed feedback and drive continuous improvement. Directly contribute to our data infrastructure by implementing code changes to enhance data quality coverage, robustness, and time-to-market efficiency.
Stay abreast of the latest industry trends, tools, and technologies related to data quality assurance and apply them to enhance our testing practices.
Foster a proactive and collaborative approach to data quality assurance throughout the data development lifecycle, promoting a culture of excellence and innovation while providing a QA vision to the team.
Help QA engineers and data engineers grow in the QA area through training plans, mentoring and information sessions.
What we are looking for:
3+ years of experience in a similar role involving data quality assurance.
Willingness to learn programming languages such as Python for automated data testing.
Strong understanding of data quality methodologies, best practices, and techniques for comprehensive data coverage.
Passion for data quality and development to ensure the best possible experience for our users.
Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to troubleshoot and debug complex data issues.
Effective communication skills, both verbal and written, with the ability to clearly document and communicate data quality results and issues.
Experience with tools and technologies such as:
Experience with data quality validation frameworks.
Familiarity with Data Integration tools such as Apache NiFi and orchestration tools such as Apache Airflow.
Proficiency with issue tracking tools like JIRA and documentation platforms like Confluence.
Self-starter mindset, analytical approach, and positive "can-do" attitude.
Experience in the iGaming industry is considered a plus.
Degree or equivalent certification in a related field is considered a plus.
ISTQB qualification is considered a plus.
Challenge accepted?
Check out the Betsson Group Blog to find out what our employees are talking about
If you are interested to learn more, please apply with your CV in English.
By submitting your application, you understand that your personal data will be processed as set out in our Privacy Policy
