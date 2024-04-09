Data Protection Project Manager to a leading music platform!
2024-04-09
Are you ready to dive into the dynamic world of data protection and privacy while shaping the future of music experiences? We're on the hunt for a passionate Data Protection Project Manager to join the stellar team at our client's Office of the DPO within Legal Affairs.
OM TJÄNSTEN
Embark on a thrilling six-month adventure as a Data Protection Project Manager at our client's Office of the DPO, nestled within the vibrant Legal Affairs team. Here, you'll find yourself at the intersection of cutting-edge technology and privacy, driving transformative projects that shape the future of music worldwide.
Picture yourself in a workplace where innovation thrives, creativity is celebrated, and every voice is heard. Whether you're brainstorming strategies in a collaborative meeting or enjoying a coffee break in the vibrant office space, you'll feel the energy and excitement that permeates every aspect of our client 's culture.
You are offered
• Exciting opportunity to lead and contribute to innovative projects within the dynamic tech sector.
• Collaborative and inclusive work environment where your ideas are valued and encouraged.
• A dedicated consultant manager who will be your career partner.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Collaborating across diverse teams to elevate and refine our client 's data protection program, ensuring it meets the highest legal standards while enhancing user experiences.
• Crafting, implementing, and sharing policies, processes, and templates that embody our client 's commitment to privacy.
• Taking the lead on all operational privacy matters, ensuring our client 's practices are top-notch and in compliance with regulations.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Enthusiastic Data Protection Project Manager with a passion for privacy.
• 3+ years of experience as a project manager in the tech sector.
• Proficiency in conducting privacy risk assessments and crafting internal data protection policies.
• Preferably holds privacy certifications and has experience with OneTrust.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Strong collaboration skills and ability to work across diverse teams.
• Work preventively and take own initiatives.
• Ability to work independently.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
