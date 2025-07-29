Data Protection and Compliance Officer (Senior or Lead)
Jeppesen, Planning and Operations is seeking a Data Protection and Compliance Officer (Senior or Lead). We offer world leading digital solutions for Flight Operations to major airlines across the globe, saving customers time, money, and resources across the entire airline ecosystem. These software and data analytics powered solutions help customers navigate and operate more efficiently, reduce fuel consumption, optimize crew utilization, minimize disruption impact.
Data privacy is an important aspect of our business, not the least in Planning & Operations where our solutions hold a lot of airline crew data. Therefore, we are now strengthening our team with a Data Protection and Compliance Officer, at senior or lead level. The position is based in our centrally located office in Gothenburg, with five hundred colleagues of more than fifty nationalities. For a communicative, international minded and positive person this is a great opportunity to join a cutting edge IT company and drive our data privacy questions.
Position Responsibilities:
Ensure our compliance with data privacy regulations, in EU and globally
The primary scope is client data but also employee and other data
Ensure privacy by designing new initiatives, projects, and processes
Support in privacy risk and impact assessment
Advice on data privacy related contract language
Have contact with clients and partners in data transfer matters, including negotiating data processing agreements
Train teams and spread awareness in the privacy area
Record management and advice on how to apply privacy principles
Basic Qualifications (Required Skills/Experience):
You have a relevant degree at least on Bachelor level, preferably in law
You have 3+ years of experience from working with data privacy
You are fluent in English both orally and in writing
Existing rights to work in Sweden
This position is hybrid and flexible. This means that you can work partly from home, but at least 2 days per week in the office.
Preferred Qualifications (Desired Skills/Experience):
Senior (Level 4):
You have 3+ years of experience from working with data privacy
You are well known with EU data privacy regulations and have knowledge of regulations outside the EU.
You have working experience from legal and/or compliance in the IT industry
Preferably you have knowledge of AI regulation related compliance
Lead (Level 5):
You have 5+ years of experience from working with data privacy
You are well known with EU data privacy regulations and have some knowledge of regulations outside the EU.
You have working experience from legal and compliance in the IT industry
You have knowledge of AI regulation related compliance
Relocation: This position does not offer relocation. Candidates must live on commute distance or relocate at their own expense.
Visa: If visa is required, the employer will initiate the visa application; however, the successful candidate will cover the cost of visa. Så ansöker du
