Data Professionals in Business Intelligence
Multiply Teknik & IT AB / Elektronikjobb / Botkyrka Visa alla elektronikjobb i Botkyrka
2023-07-26
Requirements
We are looking for Professionals within Business Intelligence.
Depending on your profile you need to fit in one of the following roles:
Product Owner, Business Analyst , Data Scientist, Data Engineer
Product Owner:
Do you have atleast 6 years of experience in BI/Power BI, SQL/ETL/Python and have excellent understanding of Data Warehousing, understanding of ODL and exposure in AWS?
You could be our next colleague.
Scrum Master:
Worked in BI domain atleast for 4 years and have worked as a Scrum Master/have a Scrum Master certification?
You could be our next colleague.
Data Engineer:
Skills and Abilities
Experience in Business Intelligence, Data Warehousing.
Create, develop, automate and manage data pipelines.
Document way of working. Making sure that there is good quality on the information and data.
Set a plan, requirements and strategy for governance and structure of the information and data as well as for the Data pipe line itself.
Set requirements for IT-systems providing the data pipe line with information and data.
May also be required to assist the business analyst and data scientist in understanding what the end- consumer want.
Ability to evaluate different options proactively and ability to solve problems in an innovative way. Develop new solutions or combine existing methods to create new approaches
Strong communication skills, orally and in writing
Several years prior experience with Big Data, cloud platforms (e.g. AWS), BI & ETL tools and technologies.
Designing and implementing performance optimized and scalable data pipelines with cleansing, transformation, and loading via Spark, Scala, SQL is a must
Experience in CI/CD, Aiflow and Github
Experience in agile workflow and strong knowledge in DevOps
Experience in developing ETL pipelines
Exposure to Data Modelling techniques and working with Databases is a plus
Data modelling, data governance, and BI presentation (PowerBI)
Data Scientist:
• Good understanding of analytics
• Ability to extract and present valuable information from data
• Good understanding of business logic
• Ability to build mathematical models, validate and work with them
• Ability to explain complex topics tailored to audience
• Ability to work with large and complex datasets
• Ability to work in agile and iterative manner on solving problems
• Ability to evaluate different options proactively and ability to solve problems in an innovative way. Develop new solutions or combine existing methods to create new approaches
• Strong communication skills, orally and in writingWanted competence
Functional Knowledge
• Agile* Analytics & Statistics* API Architecture* Data Science and Analytics* Data Engineering and modelling* DevOps* Python* Spark* SQL* Machine Learning* Deep Learning* Optimization
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-07
