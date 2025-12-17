Data Product Manager
Data Product Manager for the Data Management Team
Start date: 2026-01-19
End date: 2026-10-30
Type of employment: contract
Availability: 100%
City of Work: Malmö, Sweden
Way of working: hybrid (50% on-site)
Data Product Manager
The Data Management team within our company is leading the initiative for Data Management and Data Governance. We play a critical role in implementing processes, methods and tools to support the organization in working with data and ensuring that trusted data with clear ownership is made available for reporting, digital solutions, automation and AI-driven analytics and reporting.
About the role:
As Data Product Manager, you will be the bridge between business strategy, business needs, data engineering and data analytics. You own the vision and roadmap for delivering "data as a product" within your data domain(s) ensuring that critical data is discoverable, trusted, and actionable.
You will manage the demand and value realization within our data team "Customer Relations" and work closely with the Data Engineers and Data Scientists / ML Engineers within the data team that deliver data products that empower stakeholders and drive business impact.
Key Responsibilities
* Own and manage the lifecycle of data products from ideation to delivery.
* Define product vision, strategy, and roadmaps aligned with business goals.
* Collaborate with data engineers, data analysts and stakeholders to gather requirements and translate them into clear user stories.
* Prioritize backlogs based on business value, data quality, and technical feasibility
* Ensure data products meet compliance, security, and governance standards.
* Evangelize data product thinking and foster a data-driven culture across the organization.
* Monitor data product performance and iterate based on feedback and metrics.
Required Skills:
* At least 3 years of hands-on proven experience in product management, product ownership, project leader or related roles with a focus on data.
* Deep understanding of data platforms, data pipelines, and data governance.
* Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
* Experience working with Agile / Scrum methodologies
* Excellent communication skills and ability to engage technical and non-technical audiences.
* Languages: Fluent in Swedish and English
Nice to have:
* Familiarity with tools like SQL, Python, dbt, Databricks, Qlik Sense
* Experience from customer-facing processes.
If you're interested in this role, click 'apply now' to forward an up-to-date copy of your CV, or call us now.
