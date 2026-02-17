Data Product Delivery Manager
2026-02-17
We're building a Data & Analytics team focused on delivering real business value through actionable insights. By modernizing our data architecture and understanding our data domains, we're shifting from simply using tools to answering key business questions with data. If you're passionate about creating business impact through data, this transformation is the place for you.
We're looking for a talented individual to join our multicultural team in Dublin or Sweden. You'll play a pivotal role in shaping Sandvik's digital future using cutting-edge Data & Analytics technologies, driving sustainable business results, and supporting our divisional strategies. This full-time role is a great opportunity to learn, grow, and advance your career in a global organization.
Role Overview
As the Data Product Delivery Manager, you work closely with stakeholders to define priorities, validate requirements, and ensure high-quality data products are delivered across divisions. Your strategic focus includes creating and evolving product roadmaps aligned with business goals, managing cross-team backlogs, and driving measurable outcomes. You bridge teams and business needs, prioritizing work for maximum value. You report to the Data & Analytics Delivery Lead.
Key Responsibilities
• Own and update product roadmaps, aligning with Sandvik's strategy and KPIs.
• Manage backlogs and priorities for multiple data products, ensuring alignment with business goals.
• Collaborate with stakeholders and development teams to create clear user stories and deliver solutions.
• Lead releases, ensure quality, and support business questions using data tools like data bricks.
• Coach and mentor teams on Agile methods and product development best practices.
• Drive process improvements and support ongoing data product operations.
What You Bring
• Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Business, or related field.
• 5+ years' experience in product ownership, project management, or analysis.
• Strong leadership, communication, and analytical skills.
• Experience with Agile methods and tools (JIRA, MS DevOps, Trello, Asana).
• Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, team-focused environment and adapt to changing priorities.
• Familiarity with data warehousing and Power BI is a plus.
Your Profile
You have experience coaching teams in Agile methods, are familiar with data integration between different systems, and collaborate regularly with SAP. If you want to be part of a high-performing, global team that values its people, we'd love to hear from you.
Our culture
At Sandvik, we're tech driven, innovative and entrepreneurial. We believe that success is a team effort so we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. So, we invest in supporting each other, learning together and celebrating our differences. Visit our stories hub, LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us further.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact Lotta Amnebjer Nordqvist, recruitment specialist, at lotta.amnebjer_nordqvist_c@sandvik.com
We've already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use and respectfully decline any additional contacts in that matter.
Union contacts - Sweden
• Cecilia Mickelsson, Unionen, +46 (0)70-616 90 89
• Fredrik Andersson, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)70-266 78 50
• Olle Hansson, Ledarna, +46 (0)70-650 57 43
Hiring Manager: Fiona Emmet
How to apply
Send your application no later than February 27, 2026. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0088519.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
Mining is a business area within the Sandvik Group and a global leading supplier of equipment and tools, parts, service, digital solutions and sustainability-driving technologies for the mining and construction industries. Application areas include rock drilling, rock cutting, loading and hauling, tunneling and quarrying. In 2024, sales were approximately 63,6 billion SEK with about 17,000 employees. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-27
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556000-3468)
Södra Järngatan 1 (visa karta
)
811 33 SANDVIKEN Arbetsplats
Mining - Sandviken Jobbnummer
9748431