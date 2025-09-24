Data Privacy & AI Compliance Counsel, Volvo Group
2025-09-24
The Data Privacy and AI Compliance Counsel reports directly to the Volvo Group Chief Privacy Officer and is responsible for legal advice (including to the Group Privacy Office) and further developing and driving the implementation of certain parts of the Volvo Group's global data privacy and AI compliance program.
What you will do
Act as a subject-matter expert on Privacy and AI in the Volvo Group and advice on legal and compliance matters including interacting with the Group Privacy Office as and when needed to support on matters of high complexity and high risk.
Be first point of contact for the Group Privacy Office when it comes to legal questions related to data privacy and AI, including GDPR.
Drive and secure the commercial implementation strategy for data privacy and AI requirements across the organization, such as contracting strategies, customer or driver interaction including identifying and engaging with key vendors to the Volvo Group. You will also provide support to the negotiation of complex agreements (including conveying a negotiation strategy).
Identify and evaluate Privacy and AI projects that are of strategic importance to the Volvo Group, such as data transfer, data management agreements or equivalent (including internationally).
Oversee legislative developments and develop a strategic position for Volvo Group.
Interact with authorities and industry stakeholders for best practice and policy developments.
Participate when needed in meetings with Legal Lobbying Networks to secure internal alignment on data privacy matters of Group wide importance and how to address this in the different lobbying forums (including ACEA and Svenskt Näringsliv).
Participate when needed in the Data Privacy Steering Committee and other Steering Committees as well Legal Data Committee.
Assist and support local teams across the Volvo Group when implementing the Volvo Group directives, guidelines and instructions, and identifying deviations.
Collaborating and interact with Group Security and other stakeholders and provide legal advice on cybersecurity and personal data breach issues, including incident response.
Assist in developing, enhancing, scaling, and running the existing global Data Privacy and AI Compliance Program, including ensuring the program's ongoing, consistent, and efficient operation.
Keep up to date with latest legal and regulatory developments in Privacy and AI as far of importance for the Volvo Group
All the above tasks will require intensive collaboration and alignment with Volvo Group's Truck Divisions, Business Areas and other Group Functions. The Data Privacy and AI Compliance Counsel will work with other members of the Group Compliance team to address overlapping compliance topics and lift synergies.
We are looking for a talented lawyer with:
Ability to work independently and take ownership of projects, with excellent self-motivation and time management skills.
Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities, with a pragmatic approach to compliance challenges.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to effectively collaborate and influence stakeholders at all levels of the organization.
A proactive attitude and a passion for continuous learning and professional growth in the field of Privacy and AI compliance.
You have strong knowledge of Privacy regulation such as GDPR, AI Act and other (global) regulations affecting data protection, AI and their practical applications
Knowledge of information security principles and practice
Knowledge of information risk analysis and risk management
Any certificate from IAPP (CIPM, CIPP/E, CAIGP or other) and knowledge of automotive regulations is preferred
