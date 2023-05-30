Data privacy associate
2023-05-30
At Volvo Group Digital & IT, we have a clear ambition to enable value creation at scale for the Volvo Group. With a new product centric operating model and digital technologies, we will produce digital offerings that are profitable, scalable, and differentiated. We have a very important role to play in reaching the Volvo Group ambitions for 2030. Do you want to be part of our transformation journey towards becoming the digital capability of the Group? The time is now.
We are now expanding our team of privacy experts for the Data Privacy area, and it is a great opportunity for you to join us on this exciting journey. In this area you will be able to work closely with our with privacy experts within Volvo group and our core digital suppliers. You will support the Data Protection Representative (DPR) and together lead in securing that D&IT works towards compliance to relevant privacy regulations and guidelines. In this role you will be part of a global and diverse team within the Enterprise IT security department of highly skilled professionals, who learn continuously and embrace change to stay ahead. We believe that the key to our success is daring to challenge our current ways of working and having fun while doing it.
Job Role
In this role, you will have cross functional responsibilities to engage with various stakeholders. You will work closely with management and key roles for initiatives and requests.
With focus on Group D&IT you will:
Drive the continued communication and awareness activities related to the data protection area
Manage data subject rights requests, in agreement with the Volvo Group Data Protection Office
Inform and advise management and staff of their privacy responsibilities and obligations
Identifying privacy risks and issues and provide advice to deploy privacy-by-design solutions
Planning, deploying, and monitoring Digital & IT privacy together with DPR
Analyze exposure of D&IT projects from a privacy point of view
Who are you?
We believe you have experience and an interest in the protection of personal data. You are used to work with management and are proactive, pragmatic and are recognized for your good judgment.
You have a minimum of 1-2 years of privacy experience in a privacy/data protection role, preferably with experience from the automotive sector
A process development and management focus that support the privacy area
Ability to communicate effectively orally and written English
You have a good understanding of common IT systems, processes, and information security practices
Have experience from working in a large multinational corporation
Are we the perfect match?
We offer you a stimulating and challenging work in a truly global work environment which provides excellent opportunity for both professional and personal growth.
QUESTIONS? CONTACT US!
Andreas Crusell, Managerandreas.crusell@volvo.com
+46 739027889
Patricia De Saedeleer, Data Protection Representativepatricia.de.saedeleer@volvo.com
+32 471610015
Union representatives Gothenburg
Akademikerna - Therese Koggdal +46 470 387855
Unionen - Johan Svedberg +46 31 322 27 12
Ledarna - Ulrika Holmberg +46 739 9025071
