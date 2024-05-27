Data Platform Engineer to Akind Group
IF YOU'RE PASSIONATE ABOUT LEVERAGING TECHNOLOGY TO MAKE A TANGIBLE IMPACT AND THRIVE IN A CULTURE THAT VALUES COLLABORATION AND CONTINUOUS IMPROVEMENT, WE INVITE YOU TO JOIN US ON THIS JOURNEY!
OM TJÄNSTEN
At Akind, our IT department isn't just a support function-it's the strategic heart of our group's innovation. We operate with the agility and creativity of a product company, delivering faster, better, and more impactful solutions that drive our companies' success.
Our vision is rooted in the belief that blending advanced technology with a strong, people-centric culture is the key to long-term success. We leverage our tech expertise and deep understanding of human dynamics to stay ahead of the competition. This unique combination empowers us to consistently deliver exceptional value to our customers.
Our Mission:
We aim to transform IT into a powerhouse of strategic advantage by:
• Creating and implementing tech solutions that drive business growth.
• Fostering collaborative relationships with our stakeholders.
• Ensuring cost efficiency and competitive edge in every initiative.
Our Culture:
We prioritize finding the right personalities and nurturing a robust culture just as much as we focus on technology. Our values-Beat Yesterday, Share Energy, and Show Heart-are at the core of everything we do. We champion autonomous teams, self-leadership, and individuals who take the company perspective to heart, sharing insights, knowledge, and energy to propel us forward.
Why Join Us?
As a Data Platform Engineer in our innovative IT team, you'll be at the forefront of shaping how analytical data is created and consumed within Akind. You'll work in an environment that encourages personal growth, leadership, and a shared commitment to excellence. Your contributions will be pivotal in enhancing our capabilities, driving cost efficiency, and maintaining our competitive advantage.
If you're passionate about leveraging technology to make a tangible impact and thrive in a culture that values collaboration and continuous improvement, we invite you to join us on this exciting journey.
About the Akind Data Platform
Through the data-platform developers, data analysts and scientists are provided conventions and guardrails for all aspects of the data lifecycle such as security, governance, testing and observability and it simplifies the creation and consumption of analytical data within Akind.
System developers can easily serve data for analytical purposes by integrating with the platform through the dev-tooling, where we focus a lot on the developer experience (DX) and analytics engineers transform and model source data into consumable products ready for consumption.
Technically the platform spans data ingestion into the data warehouse, automatic generation of a semantic layer and programmatic consumption of data via rest API.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Provide Akind development teams with a scalable, secure, and highly automated data platform
• Share competence and knowledge with teams, actively seeking opportunities to automate repetitive tasks
• Collaborate with developers to ensure consistency in technology and processes across dev teams
• Support the Head of System Development with resource planning and recruitments
• Act as a role model in living our core values; Show Heart, Share Energy, Beat Yesterday
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
As a Software Engineer in our Data Platform team, you will lead the shaping of the Akind data platform. Your primary focus will be designing, developing, and maintaining a reliable data transformation infrastructure. Through continuous innovation and challenging the status quo, you'll enable our organisation to access valuable data-driven insights rapidly.
As a Data Platform Engineer you should strive to keep both Akind development teams and the Data & analytics department as effective as possible by bringing software engineering best practices to our analytics work.
You continuously improve the ways of working and the technology we use as well as guiding the development teams using the data-platform.
Current Tech Stack
• GCP
• BigQuery
• TypeScript
• Golang
• Bash
• Terraform
• git
• DBT
• Temporal.io
• Looker
Our recruitment process
In this process Akind is working together with Winona. If you have any questions, please contact Recruitment Responsible: Charlotte Runsbech at charlotte.runsbech@winonagroup.com
Our selection process is continuous, and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the screening or interview phase.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
About Akind Group
Akind is a family of brands working together with the aim of making people and businesses grow. Headquartered in Stockholm, we currently have operations in six countries, more than 10,000 employees, and growing.
Our group started as Academic Work, the leading staffing & recruitment company for Young Professionals, and throughout the years we have added new business models through Brights, Crowd Collective, and Winona to be one step ahead and face the needs and challenges of our clients. We are constantly striving to improve, innovate, and look for new ways to make the 'world of work' better, smarter, and more fun.
