Data Platform Architect
2024-03-18
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
We are currently looking for a Global Data Platform Architect to join our inspiring and innovative team.
Your mission
Managing the end-to-end data architecture, from platform selection to testing and implementation. Overseeing and building new elements of Epiroc's data landscape.
Ensuring structures meet organizational standards and enhance performance.
Supporting and maintaining the Enterprise data platform, including data ingestion and understanding various components.
Translating IT strategies into execution professionally. Coordinating and collaborating with cross-functional teams, stakeholders, and vendors for smooth enterprise data system operations
Your profile
University degree or equivalent experience in Data and Analytics and experience in development teams, preferably using Agile techniques.
Deep SQL knowledge, proficiency in Microsoft analytics tools. Proficiency in data modeling, SQL development, and database administration.
In-depth understanding of data warehouse and data lake concepts, with proficiency in Microsoft Azure technology stack and tools like Databricks. Extensive experience in data modeling, analysis, T-SQL scripting (SSAS), DAX, and visualization (Power BI).
Knowledge of systems development life cycle, project management, and testing techniques. Excellent English communication skills, both verbal and written. Strong interpersonal skills, collaboration, team management, problem-solving, and leadership abilities.
Location and travel
Örebro (Sweden). Local terms and conditions will apply, depending on the successful candidate's current location. Occasional travel is required.
Application and contact information
Please send your application, including CV and personal letter, by creating an account in our recruitment system as soon as possible but no later than 1st of April.
Please note that, due to the current regulations, we will only consider applications received through our system and not via email or social media.
Life at Epiroc
By joining our team, you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation, and workplace diversity.
In addition to the fact that we have a culture that is characterized by development combined with having a good balance between work and leisure, there are some things that makes us a little extra proud to work at Epiroc:
• Global career opportunities
• Epiroc University, for your own competence development
• Community involvement
• Benefits package, which amongst other things include flexible working (possibility for a hybrid workplace) hours and bonus. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-01
