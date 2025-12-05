Data Modelling & Warehouse Engineer - dbt, healthcare data
RaySearch develops innovative software solutions to improve cancer care. About 1000 clinics in more than 40 countries use RaySearch software to improve treatments and quality of life for patients. RaySearch was founded in 2000 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. The headquarters is located in Stockholm, with subsidiaries in the US, Europe and Asia - Pacific. Today we are more than 400 employees with a common vision of improving cancer care with innovative software. Our great staff is crucial for our success and we offer a fantastic working environment in modern offices, flexibility and good opportunities for development. We believe in equal opportunities, value diversity and work actively to prevent discrimination.
Do you have a strong interest in data modeling and want to apply your skills in a domain that directly supports oncology workflows? At RaySearch, we are looking for someone who can help strengthen the data foundation behind our clinical analytics and machine learning efforts.
About RayIntelligence
RayIntelligence is a data platform for radiotherapy clinics, enabling advanced analytics and machine learning based on real-world clinical data. Our platform supports routine clinical operations as well as research and clinical trials, helping clinicians unlock insights that advance cancer care. We collaborate closely with leading clinics worldwide to develop impactful use cases that drive innovation in oncology.
About the position
In this position, you will contribute to a broad range of data engineering activities, extending beyond data modeling. A strong interest in the wider data engineering domain is therefore essential. At the same time, you will serve as a primary resource within the team for data modeling, supporting the development of best practices and strengthening the team's overall capability in this area.
Your profile
You have a solid foundation in data engineering and are comfortable working with large, complex datasets. You take a structured approach to designing data models that support analytics, regulatory needs, and machine learning, and you understand the importance of traceability and long-term maintainability in a clinical context. You enjoy collaborating across disciplines, sharing best practices, and contributing to a team that values technical rigor and continuous improvement.
Requirements
Deep understanding of how to model data to support analytics, compliance, and machine learning
Experience in data engineering or data warehousing in complex environments
Proficiency in SQL & Python
Hands-on experience with dbt and modern ELT pipelines
Our Culture
At RaySearch, we share a passion for innovation and the fight against cancer. Our team consists of dedicated experts who strive to deliver exceptional results through collaboration, attention to detail, and cutting-edge technology. We take pride in our role as a leader in cancer treatment, developing solutions that truly make a difference for patients worldwide.
Our Offer
We offer a dynamic and inclusive work environment in Hagastaden, Stockholm's Life Science Hub. Our modern office space includes an in-house gym, yoga classes, and social activities such as ping pong, table football, and after-work events. We also provide a fantastic lunch buffet, daily fika, and a stunning rooftop terrace with a 360-degree view of Stockholm. This comes with a competitive compensation and benefits package.
Application
