Data Modeler
2024-03-29
As a Data Modeler for the Data Warehouse team, you will be responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining conceptual, logical, and physical data models for the organization's data warehouse. Your role will involve collaborating closely with data architects, database administrators, data engineers, and business analysts to ensure that the data models meet business requirements, performance goals, and scalability needs.
This is a Stockholm-based requirement.
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or a related field.
otProven experience (at least 5 years) in data modeling for data warehouse environments.
Proficiency in data modeling tools such as ERwin, ER/Studio, or PowerDesigner.
Strong SQL skills and experience working with relational databases (e.g., Oracle, SQL Server, PostgreSQL).
Knowledge of dimensional modeling techniques (e.g., star schema, snowflake schema) and familiarity with data warehousing concepts.
Experience with data integration tools (e.g., Informatica, Talend) and ETL processes.
Excellent analytical, problem-solving, and communication skills.
Ability to work effectively in a collaborative team environment and manage multiple priorities in a dynamic, fast-paced environment.
Certification in data modeling (e.g., Certified Data Management Professional, CDMP)-preferred.
Experience with cloud-based data warehousing platforms (e.g., Amazon Redshift, Azure, Snowflake)-Preferred
Familiarity with NoSQL databases (e.g., MongoDB, Cassandra) and unstructured data formats (e.g., JSON, XML)-Preferred
Knowledge of data governance frameworks and practices.
