Data Migration Analyst
2023-12-05
We are currently looking for a Business Analyst for one of our clients. In this role, you will be responsible for analyzing, mapping, and ensuring the integrity of data to facilitate a smooth migration. This is a one-year consultant assignment starting in January.
Your new role
• Thoroughly analyze existing and future data requirements, identifying any discrepancies, and conducting data quality assessments to guarantee data integrity.
• Produce detailed data mapping reports that include transformation rules, which will aid in the seamless transfer of data from legacy systems to new platforms. This will be done in close collaboration with various teams to ensure accurate migration, although you won't be directly responsible for creating migration strategies or executing technical processes.
Activities:
• Collaborate with functional teams and subject matter experts to comprehensively analyze current and future data requirements.
• Conduct data quality assessments by defining rules that ensure the integrity and accuracy of data structures.
• Create or review detailed data mapping reports, outlining field transitions, transformations, cleansing, and enrichment rules for the migration process.
• Work closely with stakeholders, including IT teams and other business analysts, to address concerns and align with requirements.
• Carry out testing, validation, and thorough documentation throughout the migration process, and provide post-migration support to resolve any arising issues.
Key Outputs:
• Comprehensive Data Mapping Reports
• Data Quality Assessment Reports
• Meticulous Documentation
What you will need to succeed:
• Strong analytical skills
• Experience in handling complex data migrations
• Excellent communication skills, both verbally and in writing/presentations
What you need to do now
If you are interested in the role, you are welcome to apply directly by clicking "Apply now".
Please contact Consultant Manager Greta Kezelyte on greta.kezelyte@hays.com
if you have specific questions about the role. We handle applications on an ongoing basis, so the position may be filled before the application deadline. We are looking forward to your application!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-12
E-post: Hays.87918.3101@haysse.aplitrak.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Greta Kezelyte greta.kezelyte@hays.com +46 8 588 043 00 Jobbnummer
