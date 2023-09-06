Data Manager to PostNord!
2023-09-06
As Data Manager you will help us strengthen our position and increase the speed of our digital transformation. We are looking for you who wants to play an important role in identifying and implementing top notch data governance throughout PostNord. Would you also like to work in an international environment in an inclusive and senior team? Apply to the Data Manager role!
About PostNord
PostNord is the leading supplier of communication and logistics solutions to, from, and within the Nordic region. We aim to make everyday life easier and more sustainable for everyone who lives and works in the Nordic region. We emphasize teamwork, sincerity and positive relationships in the workplace. At PostNord you will be part of a workplace with great diversity. We use a hybrid way of working, we work agile for real, we have great benefits and an outstanding office.
PostNord is also a technology leader within the logistics business that continually strives to improve. We mainly work within the Azure stack with tools such as Azure Auto ML, Azure ML Ops, Data Bricks, Data Factory, Synapse, Azure DevOps CI/CD, Power BI. Our RPA team primarily work with UIPath and Microsoft Power Platform.
Did you know that PostNord decided 2012 to cut it 's emissions 40 % to 2020, and succeeded? This being done while at the same time having a great increase in package deliveries. The next great goal is to be carbon neutral by 2030. Read more here www.postnord.com
The Data Manager Role
As Data Manager you are the IT representative responsible for the governance and safeguarding of our valuable data assets as well as tools and procedures. As Data Manager you will also represent the data owner perspective on the data assets to data architect and the different teams delivering the platform and analytics solutions.
As Data Manager, you'll have the opportunity to work on a wide range of projects and initiatives and get to know data and business representatives from all over the company. The Data Manager is a new role at PostNord and your first task will be to set up structured processes and channels that ensures data ownership within the organization, by assigning and leading business representative data stewards in working on compliance, completeness, and quality feedback loops.
In the Data Manager role you'll most likely move between subjects from legal aspects such as privacy and security to organizational development, disaster recovery and business continuity planning. As Data Manager you will also have to understand cataloguing and lineage, the technical tools, and you should be able to manage a wide range of data types and formats.
As Data Manager you will be part of the multicultural English-speaking Analytics Centre of Excellence team. In this team your coworkers will for example be Data & BI architects, solution architects and data engineers. All of them competent & senior members, part of the larger Data section within PostNord.
Your profile, as Data Manager
As Data Manager you are either a technical person that thrives in the domain of processes and policies, or you have a background in organizational development but a curiosity in data and analytics. It is important that you are comfortable to work closely with a multitude of stakeholders, ranging from tech geeks to strategy yuppies, and that you are result-oriented enough to not only identify what needs to be done within your area of responsibility, but also to be hands-on in executing on the road towards the target state. We look for persons that can grow in our Data Manager role.
As Data Manager you have:
* Proven track record of organizational development, project management, team leadership or similar experience in a context requiring change management,
* Cloud literacy and understanding of how modern IT solutions create business value.
* Knowledge or curiosity in databases, data warehousing, big data and data visualization tools.
* Cloud data exposure and understanding
As Data Manager it is Meritorious if you have:
* A relation to and clear opinion about agile philosophy and servant leadership
* Experience of data management or data governance
* Understands the concepts of data mesh and data fabric
* Have been working within an Azure data platform before
* Swedish or other nordic language on a professional level
For your information, this role is in PostNord internally called Data Custodian.
We review applications on an ongoing basis, and if you have any questions or concerns, you are welcome to contact recruiter johan.saginer.eriksson@se.experis.com via mail or phone +46 72 301 48 26
via mail or phone +46 72 301 48 26
For union representatives, visit: www.postnord.com/fackliga
