Data Manager for Data Catalog
Volvo Business Services AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2024-05-21
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
The Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions.
The 'Data' function is a large multicultural organization with 600+ employees and contractors located mainly in 7 countries: Sweden, Poland, India, Belgium, Brazil, USA, and France.
This is a Flexible position, and in this role, you will be joining as a Data Manager for Data Catalog in Gothenburg (Sweden), Lyon (France), Gent (Belgium), or Wroclaw (Poland) or Banglore ( India). Please mention the location while you apply.
Responsibilities
* Advise and support stakeholders in using the Data Catalog.
* Collaborate with business representatives, information owners, data stewards, and architects.
* Promote the usage and enrichment of the Data Catalog.
* Coordinate with other internal Data Governance and Data Management products.
* Become an expert on Data Catalog and provide functional support and expertise to colleagues.
Required Competence
* Experience in Data Governance & Data Management.
* Familiarity with Informatica IDMC or similar tools focused on Data Governance and Catalog.
* Strong stakeholder management, communication, and organizational skills.
* Ability to present ideas and recommendations clearly.
* Knowledge of glossary and/or data modeling is an advantage.
* Experience in an agile setup, using DevOps or similar.
* Good understanding of both business and IT.
* Proficiency in English for participation in international projects.
* University degree in Computer Science, Systems Engineering, or similar.
Ready for Next Move
Imagine yourself working with the sharpest and most creative brains in the transport and infrastructure industry, developing cutting-edge technologies and sustainable transport solutions that will change the future of society.
For any questions please don't hesitate to reach out to Mathilda Janson ,Data Availability Manager mathilda.janson@volvo.com
.
This role requires a balance of in-office and remote work, with an expectation to be in the office three days a week.
For candidates applying in EU , applicants must have a valid work permit to work in the EU.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Digital & IT is the hub for digital development within Volvo Group. Imagine yourself working with cutting-edge technologies in a global team, represented in more than 30 countries. We are dedicated to leading the way of tomorrow's transport solutions, guided by a strong customer mindset and high level of curiosity, both as individuals and as a team. Here, you will thrive in your career in an environment where your voice is heard and your ideas matter.
Required Competence
* Experience in Data Governance & Data Management.
* Familiarity with Informatica IDMC or similar tools focused on Data Governance and Catalog.
* Strong stakeholder management, communication, and organizational skills.
* Ability to present ideas and recommendations clearly.
* Knowledge of glossary and/or data modeling is an advantage.
* Experience in an agile setup, using DevOps or similar.
* Good understanding of both business and IT.
* Proficiency in English for participation in international projects.
* University degree in Computer Science, Systems Engineering, or similar. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "10002-42525380". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Navya Tadepalli +46 765537989 Jobbnummer
8696676