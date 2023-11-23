Data Management Specialist- HR
2023-11-23
Introduction
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions. We are on the road to a shift towards digitalization, electrification, and automation. Scania operates in over 100 countries around the world, in areas ranging from production of heavy vehicles to optimizing transport and logistical flows. To successfully support this transformation People & Culture has started a journey towards global people processes supported by a global organization and technology.
During these exiting times we are looking for you, who wants to take on an interesting and challenging job within Data Management. Are you someone who is passionate about creating value from data/information? Do you dare to think outside the box and challenge old ways of thinking? Then apply for the role of Data Management Specialist today!
We offer challenging tasks in attractive premises centrally located in Södertälje, with a good working environment and pleasant and competent colleagues. We also offer flexibility to work both in the office and from home, depending on the needs of the business.
Tasks
About the position and role
Data is a strategic asset for Scania and is used to create new products for our customers, implement AI and advanced analytics, automate services, and improve processes within People & Services. We are a team that is passionate about this - that data should be managed and developed in close collaboration with the business. We challenge old ways of thinking to create business value, structure, order, and contribute to increased data quality.
In this role, you will have the opportunity to:
- Work on developing our approach to data governance and data quality in line with the introduction of our new modern Global HR Platform.
• Educate and communicate about data and information to increase knowledge and maturity within the organization
• Work on the development of the organization's governance of data and information
With us, you will have the opportunity to shape the operations that we conduct to fulfill our mission. You will also have the opportunity to influence how your role is shaped in the long term. You will also work closely with all units and countries where we have operations.
Qualifications
Your skills and personal qualities
We see that you are a driven team player, attentive, engaged, and goal-oriented. To perform the tasks, you need to be structured, analytical, and have the ability to understand and interpret complex issues. We are looking for someone who has several years of work experience in the field of data/information management and has experience in business/IT architecture or information architecture. We also see that you have several years of experience in project management or other types of change management. Experience in Data modelling and process work is also advantageous.
We also see that you:
• Have a university degree in data science, information management, computer system science or similar
• Fluent in Swedish and English, both spoken and written
• Have experience working in agile environments
• Have the ability to break down complex issues into understandable information
• Can communicate with different types of employees at different levels within the bank, both in business and IT
We hope that you share our passion for ensuring that data is treated as a strategic asset and that you value a culture that is inclusive and responsible.
Application
Please contact Alexis Alsén, Head of Global Data Management, alexis.alsen@scania.com
Application background check might be conducted for this position. Send in your application as soon as possible, no later than 2023-12-03. Screening and interviews will be done continuously. We are looking forward to read your application!
A background check might be conducted for this position.
