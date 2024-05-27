Data Integrity Engineer for an International Company
2024-05-27
About the positionIn the role of Data Integrity Engineer, you will act as an expert in network configuration for remote connection of control systems and equipment, as well as provide configuration and installation support for data collection solutions. You will support and maintain existing connections and VPN solutions for their customers, investigate and resolve issues related to connectivity and customer data, and provide technical support for the sale of data collection and remote connection products. Additionally, you will support daily monitoring investigations and contribute to the ongoing development and improvement of our client 's data collection solutions. In this position, you will be responsible for connections, setup, and support for data collectors and the transfer of operational data to their cloud solutions. You will also be responsible for operational testing of new solutions related to data collection and integrity for the connected fleet. Direct contact with end customers for design installation and support is a key aspect of the role. As a Data Integrity Engineer, you will be responsible for site (cRSP) connections, setup, and support for data collectors and the transfer of operational data to our client 's cloud solutions (STA-RMS). Additionally, you will be responsible for operational testing of new solutions related to data collection and integrity for the connected fleet. This position requires direct contact with end customers to facilitate design installation and support.
This position is full-time with an immediate start until May 31, 2025. For the right candidate, there will be opportunities for extension.Requirements for the position- Bachelor 's degree or equivalent experience in IT. - Experience in network services.- Proficiency in English, both spoken and written. About YouTo succeed in this role, you are service-oriented and driven by internal motivation. You have structured work methods to maximize efficiency. Furthermore, we appreciate if you are responsible and comfortable working on multiple projects simultaneously, welcoming new challenges in your work. Our client places a strong emphasis on teamwork, so it 's essential that you enjoy collaborating with your colleagues in the workplace.We will place great emphasis on personal suitability!
Contact Information For questions regarding the recruitment process or about the position, please contact the responsible recruiter, Elsa Khan, via elsa.khan@adecco.se
.For questions regarding registration, please contact info@adecco.se
