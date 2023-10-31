Data Insights Lead
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2023-10-31
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Stockholm
, Sala
, Finspång
, Skövde
, Götene
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
The Commercial Digital unit is leading the way towards online sales and building the best relationship with our customers to provide the freedom to move in a personal, sustainable and safe way. We are dedicated to providing exceptional customer experiences across multiple channels. We are committed to leveraging data and technology to optimize our omnichannel customer experience strategy.
The Data & Personalization team within Commercial Digital consists of data analysts, data scientists and data engineers working together to unlock the power of data and raise data literacy across the unit.
We are now looking for a highly motivated and talented Data Insights Lead to join our team and drive data-driven insights and decisions for the Everyday Experiences Product Area, that includes Volvo Cars app, our Car Sharing solution and 3rd Party Developer Experience.
In this role, you will play a pivotal role in harnessing the power of data to guide our strategic decision-making, drive product improvements, drive business growth, and optimize our business processes. You will lead a team of skilled data analysts, work closely with cross-functional teams, including product management, engineering, data engineering, and report directly to the Head of Data Insights.
What you'll do
* Build & lead the Everyday Experience Data Insights team with highly talented data analysts.
* Establish the vision and strategic direction for the team, aligned with the Product Area goals and the Data & Personalization roadmap and ambitions.
* Provide strong leadership and mentorship, fostering a culture of innovation, collaboration, inclusion, and data-driven decision-making.
* Ability to prioritize, execute on the roadmap, deliver true value through Data.
* Stakeholder Management and Cross-functional Collaboration: Collaborate with product managers, engineers, UX and other data teams to integrate data insights into the decision-making process and drive the development of Product Area Everyday Experiences.
* Support with Data Insights and raise Data Literacy across the Everyday Experiences Product Area.
* Establish relevant KPIs for the Product Area.
* Communicate complex data insights to both technical and non-technical stakeholders. Prepare and deliver regular reports and presentations to senior management, communicating data-driven recommendations and insights.
* Data Quality and Governance: Implement and oversee data quality assurance processes to ensure the accuracy and reliability of data used in analysis.
You and your skills:
We are looking for an experienced Data Insight Lead, who have previously built and led Data Insight teams. You probably have a degree in Data Science, Statistics, Computer Science, or a related technical field, or equivalent practical experience. Proficiency in data analysis tools and programming languages (e.g., Python, R, SQL) and data visualization tools (e.g., Tableau, Power BI).
Experience in data protection, data governance, data quality, and data pipeline management is a plus. Proven experience in data analysis, data visualization, and team leadership, preferably in a product-focused environment. Excellent presentation skills to convey complex data concepts effectively. Strong business acumen and the ability to translate data insights into actionable recommendations.
Project management skills, with the ability to manage multiple projects and meet deadlines. Self-motivated, detail-oriented, and able to work effectively in a fast-paced environment. Strong people management, collaboration and communication skills are essential in this role.
We offer our employees excellent benefits such as:
* Plenty of leave to let you take time off for what's most important in life.
* Collective Agreement and ITP pensions.
* An annual allowance to spend on your health and wellbeing. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "67920-42022308". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Rinor Alihajdaraj 031-325 00 77 Jobbnummer
8230576