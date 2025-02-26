Data Governance Expert
2025-02-26
For our client, we are seeking a Data Governance Expert to drive the implementation of a robust data governance framework. In this role, you will:
• Execute RRP tasks to support Cards Data Management within Business Banking.
• Lead the implementation of a comprehensive Data Governance Framework.
• Manage related projects to ensure effective integration and adoption of data governance practices.
The ideal candidate will possess deep expertise in data governance and strong project management skills. Excellent proficiency in English, both written and verbal, is essential.
If you have a proven track record in establishing data quality standards and driving governance initiatives, we look forward to your application.
About Rasulson Consulting
About Rasulson Consulting

Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career.
