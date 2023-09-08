Data Entry Royalty Assistant
2023-09-08
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
The Kennel is hiring a Data Entry Royalty Assistant for their Stockholm office.
The Kennel AB is a music publishing, production and management company based in Sweden, established in 2010 by music and entertainment industry veterans, Hayden Bell, Iggy Strange-Dahl and Pernilla Svanström.
The Kennel AB is one of the most successful independent international music publishers having written and produced music for hundreds of #1 chart hits since inception, including hits like "Moon" (BTS), "Firestone" (Kygo feat. Conrad Sewell), "React" (Pussycat Dolls), "You Ruin Me" (The Veronicas), "Girls Girls" (Icona Pop), "Red Flavor" (Red Velvet), "Ain't No Saint" (Peg Parnevik), "Start Again" (Conrad Sewell)," I Got a Boy" (Girls Generation) to mention a few.
The Kennel's team of 45 highly creative songwriters, producers and artists are consistently delivering hit music to the world, from the studio headquarters in their music and media hub in Stockholm.
The Kennel AB is administrated by Universal Music Publishing worldwide, providing our clients and partners with the best of both worlds - a nimble, creative and results driven independent, supported by one of the biggest publishers in the world for royalty collection, co-production opportunities and commercial exploitation.
Job Description
Data entry for music catalog management for our Australian and New Zealand clients.
Administration duties to assist our Administration team.
Qualifications
You must be fluent in English.
