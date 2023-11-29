Data Engineers in the automotive industry!
Our customer is seeking a data engineer, who is responsible for the design, construction, and maintenance of
data architectures, databases, and pipelines to facilitate the efficient and secure flow of data
within an organization. They work closely with data scientists, analysts, and other stakeholders
to ensure data is readily available, well-structured, and reliable for various business purposes.
We seek a skilled Data Engineer with responsibilities spanning the entire data lifecycle within an Azure and microservices environment.
Key duties include:
• developing and maintaining robust data pipelines
• managing diverse databases and data warehouses
• implementing data models for consistency and performance
• integrating data from various sources
• ensuring data quality and security
• utilizing version control systems
• documenting processes and collaborating with cross-functional teams
The role also involves establishing monitoring and alerting systems, adhering to data governance principles, and ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements and company policies. If you're a proactive and experienced Data Engineer with expertise in Azure and microservices, we invite you to apply and contribute to our dynamic team.
Qualifications and Skills:
• Bachelor's or higher degree in computer science, data engineering, or a related field.
• Proficiency in programming languages such as Python, Java, or Scala.
• Strong knowledge of database systems, data modeling, and SQL, especially within Azure
• SQL Database and Azure Data Warehouse.
• Experience with ETL tools, data integration platforms, and big data technologies (e.g., Hadoop, Spark) within a microservices architecture.
• Familiarity with microservices architecture, containerization (e.g., Docker), and orchestration (e.g., Kubernetes).
• Knowledge in Azure services and data solutions, such as Azure Data Factory, Azure Databricks, and Azure Synapse Analytics.
• Excellent problem-solving and troubleshooting skills within an Azure microservices context.
• Knowledge of data security best practices, particularly within Azure's security framework.
• Strong communication and teamwork skills.
• Project management and organizational abilities, especially within Azure project management tools.
• Continuous learning and adaptation to evolving technologies and best practices in Azure and microservices.
Data engineers play a
pivotal role in ensuring data integrity and availability, especially in the
context of microservices and cloud environments like Microsoft Azure. Their
expertise is crucial for organizations looking to leverage their data assets
effectively
What can we offer you?
New Minds is not a typical recruitment company; we like to think of ourselves as a personal link between you and your dream job. Whether you want to work as a programmer, project manager, tester, or web designer, we at New Minds have the network, experience and desire to make your future exactly what you want it to be.
We believe in building a strong team through activities like after works and summer parties where you get to network and have fun with your New Minds colleagues.
