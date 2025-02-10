Data Engineering Leader
2025-02-10
Company Description
We are on the journey to transform our digital capabilities, bringing core business processes, people, data & technology together - an enabler for IKEA to become an even better home furnishing retailer in the future. A journey that needs passionate people who embrace change, dare to question and want to make a difference. If that sounds like you, come and join us. Together we can do great things!
About the area
Inter IKEA Group is organized in three core businesses - Range, Supply and Retail Concept - and five enabling functions. Together we contribute to the success of IKEA and share responsibility for the franchise offer.
The enabling functions lead key common activities in networks across Inter IKEA Group, as well as cover specific needs for the core businesses. The five Enabling functions are Operations Management, Business Performance & Support, Communication, Sustainability and People & Culture.
Operations Management leads and holds together the development and maintenance of a common foundation for how we work together across the value chain, our operating model. We enable strategic movements towards the IKEA goals through the strategic landscape and work closely with all parts of the value chain to achieve them. It includes teams for business insights, capability and process development, strategy and roadmap, data and product, and technology.
We have chosen to organize our work in a data and product paradigm where we are building empowered teams that have the privilege to take responsibility while being supported by servant leaders.
Job Description
As a Data Engineering Leader at IKEA, you will drive and shape the future of our data capabilities. Your primary role will be to design and develop data products and enhance data platforms while leading a cross-functional team of data engineers. You will be an instrumental figure in advising business functions to maximize value from data, ensuring that insights and conclusions are readily available and easily accessible across the organization.
Assignment
Drive continuous improvement, collaboration, and knowledge sharing of methodologies, tools, and materials across the IKEA Data Engineering community.
Provide technical leadership for Data Engineers across the organization, fostering a culture of support and collaboration within the team and the Data & Analytics organisation.
Collaborate with various parts of the organization to understand stakeholder needs and develop viable solutions.
Support the establishment of data assets and lifecycle processes to maximize connected value.
Ensure consistency by sharing relevant development techniques, digital frameworks, and best practices.
Facilitate easy access to data engineering insights and conclusions for other parts of the organization.
Support a culture of data-driven decision making across IKEA organizations.
Work closely with data engineers, data scientists, platform leaders, platform engineers, architects, analysts, peers, and other relevant roles across IKEA as well as within your team.
Stay up to date with the latest technology trends.
Assure quality and contribute to the testing of deliverables.
