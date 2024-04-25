Data Engineer- People Analytics
2024-04-25
Volvo Cars - Driving change together
Volvo Cars' continued growth is the result of a collaborative, diverse, and inclusive working environment. Today, we are one of the most well-known and respected car brands, with over 40,000 employees across the globe. At Volvo Cars, your career is designed around your skills and aspirations so you can reach your full potential.
For the right person, an inspiring, and creative workplace awaits. Did you know that every Volvo Cars employee worldwide has the right to our Family Bond, our new all-gender, paid parental leave policy? You'll also enjoy a culture and benefits package that's made us one of the world's most awarded and progressive employers.
By 2025, we aim to sell 1.2 million cars annually, 50% of which will be electric vehicles and sold directly to customers through digital channels. Join us on the journey of a lifetime as we create the driving and electrification technologies of tomorrow.
Enabling our transformation by unlocking the value of data
At Volvo Cars, our strategic direction is clear, shaping the future of mobility with human-centric technologies delivering the freedom to move in a personal, sustainable, and safe way. We are in the middle of a transformation to become a direct-to-consumer fully electric mobility company by 2030. Our cars will not only become electric, but they will also become defined by the software within them and how we use the data they collect in a responsible and safe way to improve and optimize the consumers' mobility experience. We are embarking on a journey to build industry and world leading data and analytics capabilities.
We are curious, collaborative, and courageous working together on common goals. Through our words and deeds, we make the difference and bring positive change. We are pioneers in the protection of people and planet.
Aligned with our overarching global data and analytics strategy, we have established a data and analytics hub within the People Experience (HR) domain. The hub assumes responsibility for the development of data products and analytical capacities tailored to requirements from across the business with a focus on people.
What We Offer
Do you want to help lead the way and secure that Volvo Cars continues to be the fastest transformer in a drastically changing global automotive industry? Does the thought of developing a data platform function to enable deep people analytics excite you? Then the role as Data Engineer for the People Analytics organization is the perfect job for you!
As a Data Engineer your main tasks and responsibilities will be to:
Support the People Analytics strategy for Volvo Cars as part of the People Analytics Technology team
Architect, deploy, and scale data processing pipelines, ensuring efficiency and reliability
Innovate and implement new tools and frameworks to elevate the functionality and efficiency of the data platform
Continue to integrate new data from our digital landscape to our data warehouse
Collaborate closely with other data product developers (i.e. data and analytics engineers) and members of the People Analytics team
Align on global data platform capabilities through collaboration with the central platform team
Follow best practices, frameworks and methodologies surrounding the data product development processes
What You'll Bring
You are passionate about continuous improvement, and you want to contribute with your experience and expertise. In your work, you are organized, methodical and professional in a way that benefits the team's working climate and ability to deliver high quality solutions.
We believe that most of the following characteristics describes you:
Demonstrated track record of developing a data platform function (formally or informally) and being part of driving the technical architecture and direction
Extensive hands-on expertise of Microsoft Azure and technologies like Azure Data Factory (ADF) and containerization, including experience in architecting, building, maintaining and troubleshooting cloud infrastructure
Proficiency in SQL and Python
Preferably you have API experience such as from building APIs or regularly consuming data over APIs
Experience from data warehousing and familiarity with models based on star schemas and Snowflake schemas. It is a merit if you understand data warehouse automation tools, e.g. WhereScape or Apache Airflow
Comfortable setting up data platforms, pipelines and with opportunities to build data models such as for measuring data quality
Experience with DevOps practices and CI/CD methodologies tailored to data workflows, ensuring streamlined development and deployment processes
Experience from implementing data platform capabilities from a data security and compliance perspective (e.g. GDPR)
Fundamental understanding of People/HR data and processes is preferred
Strong communication skills with both technical and non-technical audiences
Familiarity with data mesh concepts
Please apply for this no later than the 12th of May, 2024, enclose your CV and cover letter written in English. Note that due to GDPR we cannot accept applications through e-mail.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
