Data Engineer within Data Platform Transformation
Afry AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2023-09-15
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Afry AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Danderyd
, Järfälla
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
AFRY is a European leader in engineering, design, and advisory services with a global reach. We accelerate the transition towards a sustainable society. We are 19,000 devoted experts in infrastructure, industry, energy and digitalization, creating sustainable solutions for generations to come.
Job Description
This role is part of our Data team at Group IT at AFRY's headquarters (it's not a consultancy role). We're proud of our collaborative work environment and truly diverse team in terms of competencies, gender and nationalities.
The main purpose of the role is to contribute to a transfer from our current solution to a more holistic and scalable data platform. Through your expertise you develop new concepts, frameworks and standards on a new platform built in line with AFRY's data strategy. Additionally, you support and guide the data team to in an efficient way make data available throughout AFRY, as well as support our development team to build new solutions on the new platform. Furthermore, you will design, build and maintain solutions in AFRY's current data warehouse. We estimate the role will be divided roughly 50/50 between the current data warehouse and BI solution and developing and driving the work with the new platform.
This assignment is an opportunity to combine working hands on close to technology and also being part of leading the work with our new data platform as something of subject matter expert. Your daily activities involve interaction with different teams, tech leads and architects. Long term the role could become a part of center of excellence and act as tech lead for the new data platform.
Qualifications
We believe the right candidate for this role has a few years' experience of Business Intelligence, Database Management, Data Warehousing and Data Lakes. Furthermore, you are well versed in developing and maintaining scalable data pipelines ELT/ETL. Additionally, you're good at agile development processes and SQL.
Experience of decentralized data architecture, data science such as predictive analysis and unstructured data is advantageous but not a requirement. The same goes for knowledge in Azure analytic services, Python / Pyspark and Power BI.
We put great emphasis on your personal attributes. In focus for this role is problem solving, collaboration and the ability to communicate and make clear for others the road ahead. If you enjoy the combination of being hands on with tech but also being part of driving the area forward that is very suitable for this role.
Additional Information
At AFRY we offer, among other things, the following:
Work-life balance
Dedicated "learning days" to share knowledge between teams
Hybrid location with a variation of at office presence and work from home or elsewhere #LI-Hybrid Partial Remote
An AFRY buddy as soundboard and guide
Access to a wide range of activities through our social club: Club AFRY, such as Hackathons, yoga, restaurant visits and more
Competitive benefits regarding pension, health care and parental leave
Company discounts with external partners through our benefits portal Advantage You.
Wellness allowance 3000 SEK/year
Restaurants and cafés on site (location dependent)
A huge network of technical experts: + 19,000 colleagues with offices in 50 countries and projects in 100
Recruitment Process
Our recruitment process consists of replying to a few questions over email or phone, tests (problem solving, personality), two interview steps (IRL or over Teams depending on circumstances), and references. Last day to apply: 2023-10-05. Note that we will process candidates on an ongoing basis so do apply as soon as possible.
Contact information (note that we cannot process application documents sent over email)
Christian Jensen, Hiring Manager, Data Architect
Christian's LinkedIn
André Söderholm, Recruitment Partnerandre.soderholm@afry.com
At AFRY, we engineer change in everything we do. Change happens when brave ideas come together. When we collaborate, innovate technology, and embrace challenging points of view. That's how we're making future. We are actively looking for qualified candidates to join our inclusive and diverse teams across the globe. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable future. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Afry AB
(org.nr 556120-6474)
Årstaängsvägen 17 (visa karta
)
117 43 STOCKHOLM Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Afry AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8113505