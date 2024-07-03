Data Engineer with AZ900 certificate
Q Professionals AB är ett företag nicschat mot techsektorn. Vi har kollektivavtal och är medlemmar i Almega TechSverige.
Description
We are seeking for a skilled Data Engineer to join our customer team.
Our ideal candidate will manage, maintain, and support data infrastructure, ensuring seamless operation and effective incident and problem management. Do you have the skills we are looking for?
Work tasks
Your key responsbilities will consist of:
- Support and Maintenance;
- Perform regular support and maintenance tasks;
- Conduct bug fixes and troubleshoot technical issues;
- Manage incidents and problems to minimize downtime.
Qualifications
For this role following technical expertise is needed:
- Utilize Azure SQL, ADLS, ADF, SSIS, SSAS, PowerApp, and LogicApp;
- Leverage advanced SQL skills for data manipulation and optimization;
- Implement automation with Terraform. Develop data transformation workflows with DBT;
- Apply Python for data processing and analytics. Basic knowledge of Google Cloud Platform (GCP);
- Proven experience as a Data Engineer or in a similar role;
- Hands-on experience with Azure SQL, ADLS, ADF, SSIS, SSAS, PowerApp, and LogicApp;
- Advanced SQL skills. Proficiency in Python. Experience with DBT;
- Knowledge of Terraform. Basic understanding of GCP;
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
Besides technical skills you need to have:
Effective communication and teamwork skills;
Strong GCP skills with understanding of different Google services, when to use which service, their cost implications;
Data warehouse concepts;
SQL, Python, DBT and Terraform;
Leadership/experience level: Senior Data Engineer.
Required cloud certification: AZ900 (or able to get within a month of assignment start)
Conditions
You will be employed by Q and on assigment at a customer. The assigment is full-time with possibility to work remote 50%.
