Data Engineer to the Trase team at Stockholm Environment Institute
2023-08-31
Are you interested in working in an international setting with people from diverse backgrounds to tackle major environmental and sustainability challenges? SEI HQ is looking for a highly motivated data engineer with an interest in environmental and/or social data processing. You will be joining the Trase partnership and its Data Products Team.
Join our international non-profit research organization and help bridge environment and development science to policy and practice. Stockholm Environment Institute is a world-leading research institute in its field. We are a dynamic and expanding workplace that employs around 130 people in an activity-based HQ office in central Stockholm. We have an additional 200 employees in seven centres around the world.
Trase (www.trase.earth ) is a data-driven sustainability transparency initiative that is revolutionizing our understanding of the trade and financing of commodities driving deforestation worldwide. Trase's unique supply chain mapping approach brings together disparate, publicly available data to connect consumer markets to deforestation and other impacts on the ground. Trase's open-source tools and actionable intelligence enable companies, financial institutions, governments and civil society organizations to take practical steps to address deforestation. Trase is jointly led by SEI and Global Canopy, with many additional partners and close collaborators. The Trase team is made up of over 35 individuals, located in nine countries, brought together by enthusiasm, curiosity and drive.
The role
You will be part of a leading, multinational, multidisciplinary and multilingual team of experts, working across the Trase partnership while also delivering on an exciting and fun project! We value diversity, inclusivity and creativity at the core of what we do and we welcome applicants from diverse backgrounds. Through this role you will be making a major contribution to the overall Trase strategy for 2021-2025 and beyond to maximize efficiency and enable greater reach of Trase's data.
Key responsibilities will include:
Designing, developing and maintaining the infrastructure and systems necessary to support Trase's data processing, analysis and quality assurance, including setting up and configuring databases, servers and other cloud-based services for use within Trase or its partners.
Developing tools and libraries in collaboration with Trase data scientists to support their analyses and facilitate interaction with databases and other systems.
Collaborating with web developers to enable programmatic access to the necessary data for deploying web-based products, especially analytical queries, and establish integrations with external systems and consumers of Trase's data.
Your profile
As the successful applicant you will have a strong interest in using data to help understand some of the major environmental and sustainability challenges facing the world today. You will work independently and as part of a team in a highly flexible and exciting research environment, striving to improve the efficiency of Trase's ability to process high-quality data. You strongly value a supportive, fun and collaborative working environment built on a foundation of respect for you and your colleagues.
Key qualifications
University degree and/or at least two years of practical experience in computer science, physics, mathematics, engineering or related field. If not formally trained in these fields the candidate should demonstrate adequate experience in data analysis and programming.
Understanding of version control systems (Git) and experience with collaborative software development (GitHub).
Strong competence in programming in Python and ability to independently acquire new technical skills.
Experience in building and maintaining databases (particularly PostgreSQL), data warehouses or data lakes, and automated data pipelines.
Experience working with AWS, Google Cloud or other cloud services.
Desirable qualifications
Competence in data processing, analysis and visualization using Python/Pandas.
Experience working in a multidisciplinary and multicultural team.
Our offer
At SEI HQ, we offer a stimulating position in an international environment. You will be part of a leading multinational, multidisciplinary and multilingual team of experts in an organization where the well-being and development of our employees is a high priority. We value diversity and creativity at the core of what we do. We welcome applicants from diverse backgrounds to apply. Our ambition is to provide a safe, professional and creative workspace for all.
Employment at SEI HQ includes:
Collective agreement, including occupational pension and many other collectively agreed benefits.
Annual healthcare contribution and additional benefits connected to promoting employee well-being such as yearly health check-ups.
Opportunities for professional growth and development.
Flexible working hours, 37.5-hour work week.
30 days of paid vacation during your first year of employment, increasing to 35 days of paid vacation from your second year onwards.
Being part of a world-leading organizational that works to bridge science to policy and practice in the fields of the environmental and development.
Additional information
This is a full-time permanent position with placement at SEI HQ in Stockholm, Sweden. The start date is as soon as possible or by arrangement.
SEI has a hybrid work environment, which allows employees to share their time between the SEI office and working remotely from their homes in Sweden. Please note that it is not possible to work outside of Sweden.
Eligibility criteria
Applicants must meet one of the following criteria to be eligible for this position:
Be a citizen of an EU member country.
Hold permanent residency status in the EU.
Possess independent legal rights to live and work in the EU.
Be currently residing within the EU with the right to work.
