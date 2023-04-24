Data Engineer to future assignments
2023-04-24
We are now looking for experienced Data Engineers, -Analysts and -Scientists for consultant assignments. Do you have a couple of years of experience and aim to make data easily accessible? Welcome, as a consultant at Professionals you are always a priority. We offer flexibility and an opportunity to express your wishes and desired career paths.
As a consultant at Adecco
We have a wide range of assignments and therefore there 's many possibilities. As our main goal is to help you find an assignment that matches your experience and desired career path, the tasks may vary, but below is a selection of common responsibilities.
• Building data pipelines
• Integrate, consolidate and cleanse data
• Structure and organize data
Your background
In our processes, the client determines the specific requirements for their assignments, but in general we see that you have:
• Some or several years of experience as a Data Engineer, or equivalent
• A good understanding of ETL tools and REST-oriented APIs
• A good understanding of cloud computing
• Have experience working with agile methodologies
• Have a degree in computer science, software engineering, or equivalent
Why Adecco?
We at Adecco Professionals strive to be the obvious choice for our candidates, consultants, and clients. We partner with interesting and attractive companies in different industries. Through us you can continue to build your experience and competencies by working as a consultant.
About application
If you are interested, or have any questions, feel free to contact the responsible recruiter Tilda Sainila-Kristensson at tilda.kristensson@adecco.se
. You can also apply using the button above.
If you have questions regarding registration, please contact Adecco Candidate Support via info@adecco.se
