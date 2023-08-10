Data Engineer & Analyst
Tobii AB
Are you a trailblazer in the world of data? We're seeking a Data Engineer & Analyst for our Stockholm office with an insatiable hunger for innovation and who would crunch complex challenges into realm solutions.
Your data destiny at Tobii awaits - are you ready to engineer the extraordinary?
As Data Engineer & Analyst, you will be a member of the Data & BI team at Tobii. This team is responsible for delivering management reporting, business intelligence and advanced analytics as well as designing and implementing cloud native data architecture for enterprise data and its governance. While the team's BI, analytical reports, and insights are consumed by many in the organisation, they are critical to executive management and senior stakeholders in steering the company.
In this role, you will work closely with business stakeholders as well as Data & BI team members and Global IT members on day-to-day basis for delivering data integrations, data engineering solutions as well as data analysis.
The role requires a high level of curiosity, flexibility and creative problem-solving skills to be successful in delivering business value to Tobii. As part of Data & BI team you will not only work with colleagues in Sweden but also with Tobiians in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. In this role you will report to the Manager Data & BI and will be part of the Global IT organisation.
Your days will be filled with:
Developing and maintaining our data integration solutions in Boomi
Developing and maintaining our Master Data Hub in Boomi
Developing and maintaining our data pipelines from business applications to our Data Lakehouse in Azure
Developing and maintaining our repository of reports in Power BI
We are looking for someone who:
Has 2-4 years of professional experience in Python and SQL
Has good knowledge and understanding of APIs, Data Integrations, Master Data Management and Data Modelling
Has good knowledge of Power BI and DAX, Power Queries and Power Automate
Has at least bachelor's or master's degree in engineering, computer science or equivalent work experience
Has the interest and openness to learn new technologies, solve complicated problems and be a star in delivering solutions to challenging problems
Enjoys interacting with people and presenting & communicating technical solutions to non-technical colleagues
Overall, we believe you are a "go getter" with a high ambition to grow with us in our journey to become data driven. You have a high willingness to learn and acquire skills that might be new to you on the road. Therefore, if you feel you are missing some parts of requirements but are open to challenge yourself to learn and develop your skills, you are welcome to apply. This will be all about "beating yesterday" in your career development.
It is meritorious if you have:
Worked with Boomi Integrations, Boomi Master Data Hub
Worked with Azure Data Engineering Technologies
Worked with data integrations between different business applications (e.g., CRM, ERP, Financial Planning and Consolidation Tools)
We are curious about you!
Let us know about your background, experiences and where you're heading. Submit your resume or LinkedIn profile through our website. Please address your technical questions to Hiring Manager, Ali Khodaee (ali.khodaee@tobii.com) or to Villjun Rante for any recruitment questions.
) or to Villjun Rante for any recruitment questions.
Being a Tobiian
We believe in diversity and equal opportunity. At Tobii we want you to be yourself and we welcome applicants from all walks of life. It's all about passion, innovation and making things real. Each day is different here at Tobii, hopefully, this is something that motivates you! We want you to be comfortable at work so come in wearing high heels or flip flops as long as you feel that's who you want to be, we're looking for a good personal fit and believe that diversity is the spice of life!
Watch THIS video to learn more about us!
