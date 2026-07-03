Data Engineer in Data Product Engineering
Schibsted News Media AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-03
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Schibsted News Media AB i Stockholm
Join the Data & AI journey at Schibsted Media
Data and AI are becoming increasingly important in how we build better products, support smarter decisions, and create value across Schibsted Media. We are looking for a Data Engineer who wants to help build reliable, scalable, and well-governed data products used across our media brands.
In this role, you will work at the intersection of data engineering, analytics engineering, and platform thinking. You will help us build trusted data models, improve data pipelines, and collaborate closely with stakeholders across Finance, HR, Product, Subscription, and other Data & AI teams.
You will join the Data & AI organization in the Data Product Engineering team, where we build data capabilities that help teams across Schibsted Media make better decisions, create trusted data products, and enable future AI use cases.
About the role
We are looking for someone who enjoys building solid data solutions and working closely with others to turn business needs into useful, maintainable data products.
You do not need to have all the answers, but you should be curious, structured, and willing to take ownership of your work. You will contribute to how we build data as a product, including creating data models that are reliable, well-documented, and designed for real use cases, not just pipelines that move data.
As part of a newly formed team of Data / Analytics Engineers, you will work with fellow data engineers, collaborate with adjacent teams, and help improve our engineering practices over time. You'll have the opportunity to influence how we work, shape our engineering culture, and make a real impact from day one. We're now looking for 2–3 more engineers to join us on the journey.
What you will do
Collaborate with stakeholders to understand needs, clarify requirements, and deliver pragmatic data solutions
Design, build, and maintain data pipelines using technologies such as Snowflake, dbt, and Airflow
Develop maintainable data models that support analytics, reporting, and AI use cases
Contribute to good practices for data modeling, transformation, testing, documentation, and governance
Work with other Data & AI teams to align on platform capabilities, standards, and shared ways of working
Help improve reliability, performance, cost-efficiency, and scalability of our data solutions
Participate in code reviews, technical discussions, and continuous improvement of our ways of working
Contribute to a culture of ownership, learning, and collaboration
What we are looking forMust have
3+ years experience as a Data Engineer, Analytics Engineer, or similar role
Strong SQL skills and good understanding of data warehousing concepts
Experience building data pipelines or data models for analytics, reporting, or product use cases
Experience with modern data transformation or orchestration tools, such as dbt, Airflow, or similar
Ability to take ownership of tasks and deliver maintainable solutions
Good communication skills and ability to work with both technical and non-technical stakeholders. English is our main working language.
Collaborative mindset and willingness to learn from and contribute to the team
Nice to have
Experience with Python or scripting for data engineering workflows
Experience with Snowflake, dbt, Airflow, or similar tools
Experience with CI/CD, version control, and engineering best practices
Experience with cloud platforms such as AWS, GCP, or Azure
Interest in data quality, observability, governance, or access control
Experience working in a cross-functional or product-oriented environment
Why join us?
Opportunity to build trusted data products with real impact across Schibsted Media
A role with ownership, learning opportunities, and support from experienced colleagues
Flexible working hours and hybrid work options with strong trust and autonomy
International environment with offices in Oslo, Stockholm, and Krakow
Strong learning culture with learning budget and active engineering & AI communities
Access to Schibsted's media products, including premium news and podcasts
About you
You enjoy turning messy problems into clear, maintainable solutions. You care about technical quality, but you also understand that good engineering is about tradeoffs, communication, and delivering value.
You are comfortable asking questions, learning from others, and taking responsibility for your work. You like collaborating with stakeholders and teammates, and you want to grow as an engineer while contributing to data products that are useful, trusted, and impactful.
When you apply, we'd love to get to know the real you. We value authentic applications and are much more interested in your own thoughts, experiences, and motivations than polished AI-generated content.
If you want to help build trusted data products that enable better decisions and future AI capabilities across Schibsted Media, we would love to hear from you. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8003434-2086310". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Schibsted News Media AB
(org.nr 559343-3666), https://schibsted.teamtailor.com
Kungsbron 13 (visa karta
)
111 22 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Schibsted Jobbnummer
9992544