Data Engineer / Full Stack Consultant
Rasulson Consulting AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2025-09-16
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rasulson Consulting AB i Södertälje
, Botkyrka
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Assignment: Full-Stack Developer - Digital Twin Project
A global financial services organization is establishing a new international structure and needs an experienced Full-Stack Developer to support the creation of a Digital Twin-a digital representation of the company's operations, products, and processes. The goal is to improve scalability and efficiency by mirroring the organization's real-world flows and management systems.
Role Overview
You will play a key role in building the technical foundation for the Digital Twin by developing data pipelines, creating interactive dashboards, and ensuring seamless system integrations. Your work will enable stakeholders to explore business models, product data, and operational information in a user-friendly and adaptable environment.
Key Responsibilities
Design and implement data pipelines and reporting solutions to meet business requirements.
Develop visual dashboards and reports that allow stakeholders to access and interact with multiple views of organizational data.
Set up system integrations to support smooth data exchange and effective use of reporting tools (e.g., Power BI).
Work according to internal best practices, using platforms such as AWS, Snowflake, and Microsoft Power BI.
Manage coding, database structures, and development tasks in alignment with IT methodologies.
Ensure that data can be migrated and ingested efficiently across systems.
Learn and apply the ARIS process-modelling tool to support organizational mapping.
Candidate Profile
Outgoing, proactive, and skilled at managing stakeholders in a complex, global environment.
Capable of delivering fast, incremental results that can be scaled over time.
Broad full-stack expertise covering front end, back end, database management, and data architecture.
Strong background in database design, data relationships, and UI development.
Previous experience in large, international organizations is highly valued.
Additional Details
Location: Hybrid role based in the Stockholm/Södertälje area, typically 1-3 days per week onsite (up to 3-5 days when required).
Education: Master's degree or equivalent professional experience.
Languages: English at full professional level (mandatory). Swedish is advantageous.
Knowledge of financial services operations and organizational structures is considered a merit.
This is an exciting opportunity to shape a cutting-edge digital environment by combining data engineering, software development, and business insight in a truly international setting.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: yahyo.said@rasulson.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rasulson Consulting AB
(org.nr 559322-0733)
151 33 SÖDERTÄLJE Kontakt
Yahyo Said yahyo.said@rasulson.com 0142-150 00 Jobbnummer
9511534