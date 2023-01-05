Data Engineer (Engagement team)
Pushing boundaries to achieve a sustainable future
The world is dealing with an environmental crisis and energy crisis, and we, as Vargas Holding's latest venture, are actively creating a sustainable future. We provide renewable energy solutions to everyday homes to help them cut their dependency on oil and gas, electrify their energy consumption, and to control their energy bill. To solve the climate and energy crisis, we are at the forefront of creating innovative solutions that accelerate the creation of smart and sustainable homes.
Heating alone represents some 15% of the EU's CO2 emissions and switching to a sustainable energy solution is by far the easiest way for a household to make a real impact. That's why we are dedicated to developing solutions that not only combat these crises and create sustainable homes but also empower homeowners to take control of their energy consumption and save money on their energy bills.
Our goal is to cut homeowners' dependency on fossil fuels and help them transition to clean, renewable energy sources. We make it possible for everyone to combat the climate crisis. With a firm belief in the power of innovation and technology, we build solutions for today's challenges, and for those of tomorrow - for current and our next generations. By transforming local energy consumption, we will create a global transformation.
We are passionate about making a positive impact on the world, and we believe that by creating smart and sustainable homes, we can do just that. We hope you will join us in this important work as we strive to make a difference in the fight against the climate crisis.
About the role
We are expanding our Engagement team where we focus on creating an engaging experience for our customers when they have their energy solution installed at home. We are looking for somebody who can help us create the data structures and models, the operational environment we need to optimize our data analytics and visualization for our users.
You will be responsible for designing and implementing data structures and pipelines to support data-driven features and capabilities for our software application. You will work closely with cross-functional teams including product management, data science, and engineering to understand data requirements and ensure that data is properly collected, cleansed, transformed, stored and served for use in data-driven products and features.
Your other responsibilities include:
• Assist with the design, setup, maintenance and support of data pipelines and structures
• Participate in the design and development of data-driven products and features
• Collaborate with team members to troubleshoot and resolve data-related issues
Who are you
From a technical perspective we would like you to have:
• 2-3 YoE as a data engineer
• Strong understanding of data engineering concepts
• Experience working with a variety of data sources and technologies
• Experience with data cleansing and transformation, ETL pipelines
• Comfort working with large and complex datasets
• Familiarity with SQL and other database querying languages
We would even appreciate it if you have some experience with/knowledge of some of the following:
• Familiarity with other programming languages such as Java, Kotlin or Python
As a person we would like you to be:
• High ambition, initiative, and entrepreneurial mindset (self-starter)
• A personality who thrives in an ever-changing environment and can create structure from the ground up
• Fast-moving and solution-oriented
• Analytical skills
What we offer
Besides a competitive salary and secondary benefits, we offer the opportunity to build a global company and product with true environmental impact. Our team is led by top engineers from IKEA, Volvo, Scania, Viaplay, and Kry, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to the table.
As a member of our team, you'll have the chance to be a part of a fast-moving growth journey with far-reaching learning and development opportunities. You'll have the chance to work with some of the most talented and innovative professionals in the industry, dedicated to making a positive impact on the world through our products and services. You'll be able to contribute to the development of cutting-edge technology that has the potential to make a significant positive impact on the world.
In addition to the opportunity to contribute to a meaningful and impactful company, you'll also have access to ongoing learning and development opportunities to help you grow both personally and professionally. We believe that our team is our greatest asset, and we are committed to fostering a supportive and inclusive culture that empowers our employees to reach their full potential.
Whether you're an experienced professional or just starting out in your career, we believe that everyone has the potential to make a meaningful contribution to our mission. So, if you're passionate about building a better future and want to be a part of something special, we'd love to have you join us. So, come and join our team and be a part of building a truly global company with a product that makes a real difference in the world.
Don't hesitate and send us your application today! If you have any questions regarding applications or else, contact me at rolf.kusch@vargasholding.se
