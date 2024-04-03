Data Engineer | Automotive
Together Tech AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-04-03
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Together Tech AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
, Jönköping
eller i hela Sverige
Excited to tackle the challenges and opportunities of big data? As a Data Engineer at Together Tech, you will play a key role in helping our automotive clients build and maintain on-prem data lakes. You will design and set up the infrastructure for storing huge amounts of data, leveraging your experience in Data Engineering to ensure efficient and scalable solutions. Additionally, you will build efficient data pipelines to seamlessly extract, transform, and load data from various sources. You will closely collaborate with your team, including Data Engineers and Data Scientists, as well as cross-functional teams, within an agile work environment.
Your technical bakgrund
Master's/Bachelor's degree in computer science or related field
Experience in Data Engineering, with the ability to design and implement data solutions from the ground up
Demonstrated proficiency in Python programming with a strong understanding of data manipulation, scripting, and automation
Experience with containerized applications using Docker and database management with PostgreSQL
Proficiency of ETL (Extract, Transform, Load) processes and best practices.
Proficiency in Bash and Powershell scripting
You preferably have experience from the Automotive industry and an understanding of vehicle internal network and data
Experience from on-prem data engineering is highly valued
Your personal characteristicsBeing a consultant puts extra light on having a flexible and curious mindset, a self-reliant way of workingandyour capability to build strongrelationships with customers and colleagues,while keeping track of the target picture. You staycurrent with industry trends andemerging technologiesand are motivated to develop together with us.
Together Tech for sustainabilityWe provide opportunities for development through a variety of assignments in different industries, whether it be client projects or in one of our exciting in-house projects. At Together Tech, you work together with other engineers who are passionate about the environment and sustainability, all with a desire to create lasting solutions using technology - or as we say: Better World Tech!
Your development & our support
Your development and well-being are important to us, and Together Tech offers benefits that support you and your career in the best way. We value the importance of secure employment and fixed salary, and we have acollective agreement. We prioritize your health and provide a wellness allowance of 4000 SEK per year. Moreover, we offer health check-ups, contributions to activities, and wellness discounts.
We enjoy spending time together through various social activities and team-building activities suitable for everyone! From after-works and sport activities to pentathlons and corporate conferences.Our commitment is to give you greatconditions to grow through various assignments and projects as well as individual development plans. We also offer courses in sustainability and other courses within the framework of your role and goals. We takepride in being recognized as one of Sweden's most attractive employers in 2024!
Learn more about us atwww.togethertech.com.
For questions regarding the position, please contactHåkan Rolin, Business Unit Manager Automotive Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Together Tech AB
(org.nr 556576-4668), https://www.togethertech.com/ Arbetsplats
Together Tech Jobbnummer
8582689