Looking for a place where you can challenge yourself, build serious tech and have a good time doing it?
At Redeploy, we design, build, scale and maintain modern solutions across Cloud, Data and AI, helping ambitious companies across the Nordics transform how they work with technology. As a trusted partner to Microsoft, AWS and Databricks, we deliver platforms that are built for impact and built to last.
What sets us apart is the way we work. Curiosity runs deep here, as does the drive to keep learning and sharing. You'll join a team that values ownership, collaboration and high technical standards, and where people genuinely care about doing things well. For our clients. And for each other.
What you'll do
As a Data Engineer, you'll take part in varied client projects where we design, build and evolve modern data platforms. Most of our work is done in team-based deliveries, often in close collaboration with Architects, Cloud Engineers and Business Intelligence developers. Whether you're building from the ground up or developing existing solutions further, your focus will be on creating scalable, future-ready platforms using technologies like Azure, AWS and Databricks.
The nature of consulting means the projects you take on will vary over time - across industries, challenges and technologies. What stays consistent is the way we work: together, with clear delivery goals and a high level of trust in your expertise.
What you'll grow into
Here, you'll have the opportunity to deepen your technical skills, explore architecture or move closer to the business side of data. Whether you want to evolve into Cloud Platform Expert, Solution Architect or Tech Lead, we'll help you find the path that fits you.
You'll join a community of data and cloud specialists who take pride in doing things well and sharing what they know. Learning happens not just through certifications and training, but through real collaboration - solving challenges together, exchanging ideas and constantly levelling up. We stay up to date on the latest technologies through our close partnerships with Microsoft, AWS and Databricks, and stay connected to the wider industry by attending and hosting meetups and events.
What we're looking for
You're someone who's motivated by solving complex problems, sharing knowledge and delivering real value through data. You might already work as a consultant or be curious about stepping into that world - either way, you enjoy variation, teamwork and seeing the impact of what you build.
To thrive here, you don't just need strong technical skills - you need the mindset that comes with being a great consultant. Clear communication, curiosity and the confidence to both challenge and be challenged go a long way. And like us, you care about doing things well, together.
What experiences you bring
A university degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or Engineering
Experience working with cloud and data technologies - preferably Azure, but AWS/GCP is also relevant
Solid knowledge of data structures, processing and modeling
Hands-on experience with SQL, Python and Spark
Familiarity with Databricks is a plus
Proficiency in Git and CI/CD workflows
Experience building large-scale data pipelines and handling complex datasets
Understanding of data architectures like Lakehouse and Medallion
Experience working with both real-time and batch data
Fluency in Swedish and English
Curious to learn more before applying? Have a look around our career site to explore our culture, people and way of working. And if you have any questions, feel free to reach out to our Talent Acquisition Manager, Francisca Andersson.
