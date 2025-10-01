Data Engineer
2025-10-01
We are looking for a data warehouse developer who provides technical services related to IT analysis, design, build, testing and integration of all components of the Data Warehouse solution in conjunction with other project team members on a specific client engagement. This person shall also play a role within the project teams, managing communications with delivery managers and clients as well as a technical lead during development.
Areas of Responsibility
Data Profiling, ETL Process, Data Model understanding, BI Solution Development, report maintenance, troubleshooting, performance tuning, etc.
Interface with customers, project teams, and technical support staff as needed to resolve complex technical issues
Provide technical expertise to data warehouse clients that will contribute to innovative business solutions.
Effectively analyze, resolve and document business problems with minimal oversight from senior management (i.e. accountable for owning and resolving issues)
Effectively multi-task between initiatives and consistently produce quality deliverables requiring minimal support from peers/supervisors.
Education
Bachelor's Degree from a reputed Educational Institute in computer science or related field.
Skills & Experience
Excellent Consulting, Oral and Written communication and Presentation skills
Strong SQL and Database experience with a major RDBMS (for example Teradata, SQL Server, DB/2, Oracle)
Excellent Troubleshooting skills
5+ years of overall experience related to Data Warehousing with Customer facing project experience
Experience with Logical and Physical Data Modelling, Database Architecture
Experience with Data Warehousing and ETL Methodologies
