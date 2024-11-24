Data Engineer
SkillHuset Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-11-24
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos SkillHuset Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Göteborg
, Lund
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
If you are looking for an exciting opportunity to grow your career and contribute to the success of a growing company, we encourage you to apply for this position. We offer a competitive salary and benefits, as well as the opportunity to work with a dynamic and talented team. Come join us to build the next big thing in Fintech!
THE ROLE & PROBLEM SPACE - WHAT WE NEED
As the Data Engineering Lead, you will work together with the Head of Analytics to own and develop this problem space. Responsibilities include:
OVERALL KEY TASKS & RESPONSIBILITIES
Owning the data warehouse, data model, and dashboard strategy and implementation
Handling backend engineering tasks, including integrating new data sources
Managing the full stack of the layering model, from raw data ingestion to the dashboard layer
Automating reporting processes
Setting the foundation for and later performing advanced analytics, including inference, machine learning, customer segmentation, etc.
Collaborating with the Head of Analytics to set and iterate on KPIs & Targets to develop a reporting framework for external and internal stakeholders
EXPERIENCE AND SKILLS - WHO YOU ARE
5-10 years of working experience in a related field
Warehousing: AWS/Azure/GCP experience is madatory.
Data Modeling (ETL): Experience with DBT is preferred but not mandatory
Dashboarding: Basic knowledge required
Backend & API Integration: Experience required to connect more data sources to the warehouse
ML and AI is madatory Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-24
E-post: jobs@skillhuset.se Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare SkillHuset Sweden AB
(org.nr 559462-7696), http://www.skillhuset.se
Sankt Eriksgatan 66 Lgh 1002 (visa karta
)
113 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9027765