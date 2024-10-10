Data Engineer
8 Bits Code AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2024-10-10
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos 8 Bits Code AB i Stockholm
, Solna
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a hands on Data Engineer experienced with integration and cloud data stack like Snowflake, Looker, dbt.
• Experience in data modeling to design and optimize data structures ensuring efficient storage, scalability and performance.
• You will work closely with Solution designer to make sure you build an effective and sustainable solution.
• As part of the team you will take part in the development cycle (requirement analysis, design, development, test, deployment, hand over).
• Design, build and integrate data from various sources.
• Write complex data queries and create data infrastructure in a simple and efficient matter.
• Design and develop analytics dashboard solutions for the business to make it possible to e.g. increase decision accuracy and improve process efficiency.
• Work closely with our business stakeholders with a strong focus on aligning with business and technical requirements
• At least a Bachelor's within Computer Science or comparable field and you have at least 5 years' experience in software development
• Experience in designing, implementing, and supporting enterprise-scale ETL / ELT pipelines
• Well familiar with AWS, Looker, K8S, and datawarehouse solutions
• Strong in stakeholder management
• Self-motivated and self-going Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-25
via Email
E-post: jobs@8bitscode.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "DE-832". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare 8 Bits Code AB
(org.nr 559299-2084) Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
8949989