Data Engineer

8 Bits Code AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm
2024-10-10


Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg, Danderyd eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos 8 Bits Code AB i Stockholm, Solna eller i hela Sverige

We are looking for a hands on Data Engineer experienced with integration and cloud data stack like Snowflake, Looker, dbt.
• Experience in data modeling to design and optimize data structures ensuring efficient storage, scalability and performance.
• You will work closely with Solution designer to make sure you build an effective and sustainable solution.
• As part of the team you will take part in the development cycle (requirement analysis, design, development, test, deployment, hand over).
• Design, build and integrate data from various sources.
• Write complex data queries and create data infrastructure in a simple and efficient matter.
• Design and develop analytics dashboard solutions for the business to make it possible to e.g. increase decision accuracy and improve process efficiency.
• Work closely with our business stakeholders with a strong focus on aligning with business and technical requirements
• At least a Bachelor's within Computer Science or comparable field and you have at least 5 years' experience in software development
• Experience in designing, implementing, and supporting enterprise-scale ETL / ELT pipelines
• Well familiar with AWS, Looker, K8S, and datawarehouse solutions
• Strong in stakeholder management
• Self-motivated and self-going

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-25
via Email
E-post: jobs@8bitscode.com

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "DE-832".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
8 Bits Code AB (org.nr 559299-2084)

Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort.

Jobbnummer
8949989

Prenumerera på jobb från 8 Bits Code AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos 8 Bits Code AB: