Data Engineer
2024-10-03
We are hiring a Data Engineer to improve our data modelling in our efficient platform for data driven analytics at ICA. Our digital transformation journey started a few years back with migrating BI/DW platform to Google Cloud Platform and we are creating an infrastructure to be more data driven and to run the machine learning use cases on the cloud. The team has grown into a data engineering function with multi skilled teams. We now are hiring Data Engineers ready for senior positions taking lead in different specific areas. Are you one?
Team work - and skill development
As our Data Engineer, you will work in a team with 3-6 Engineers, some more juniors and some Senior and Lead Engineers. You will be more focused on data modelling. But also work with Warehousing / data pipelines, building technical frameworks or AI and Machine Learning. You will also be a part of establishing frameworks, guidelines and routines for the best ways of working - we are the experts designing our way of working. Some in our DE team are working more with data modelling and analytics with data science skills. Our ambition with our work is to embed advanced analytics, AI and Machine Learning naturally into our business processes. You will be using open source and Google products in cloud environment in an agile way of working.
You build it - You run it.
Our mission
Our performance is enabling the ICA Business. Great efficient data quality and advanced analysis are needed for better prices, understanding changing markets and decisions in the fast-moving consumer goods e-commerce and insights for all our ICA retailers.
We are looking for you
We are now scouting for a strong Data Engineer with great data modelling skills. You are qualified with experiences in GCP, DBT, Azure or AWS. You need to be skilled in Python and SQL.
Skills and experience in Data Science Data Analysis are also merits. You need to have a valid work permit for Sweden or an EU citizenship.
Apply now
Any kind of questions about the position contact hiring manager Madeleine Sidmar +46722200038, questions about the selection process or terms & conditions at ICA please contact Markus Koppari, +4672 220 28 31. Apply as soon as possible, but no later than 2024-10 25
During this recruitment process we will use online tools for interviews and getting to know your skills. We also apply drug testing before all new hires.
