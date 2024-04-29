Data Engineer
2024-04-29
Data Engineer
Podme was founded in 2017 with a vision to enrich everyday life by taking podcast entertainment to its full potential. Podme is your go-to place for quality podcasts, and brings you a fresh selection of curated content, including popular titles found nowhere else.
Backed by Schibsted News Media, the largest media group in Scandinavia, we are now on a growth journey demanding strong data capabilities.
If you love a great story and want to help shape the future of audio content, join Podme and be part of our exciting journey! We are seeking a Data Engineer to join our team in Stockholm and help us unlock our full potential. In this role, you will utilize your data engineering skills to support our mission.
Responsibilities:
- Design, build, and maintain our data warehouse, including fact, dimension, and aggregated tables.
- Develop and optimize ELT processes for performance, reliability, and scalability.
- Implement data security and privacy policies and practices.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to identify business requirements and create data-driven solutions.
- Stay current with the latest technologies and best practices.
- Deepen your knowledge of our data by designing and implementing our data modeling.
- Take ownership of the key features you deliver.
Qualifications:
- Expertise in data warehousing, including data ingestion and modeling.
- Experience with data historization, particularly Slowly Changing Dimensions (SCD) Type II.
- Strong SQL and Python programming skills.
- Analytical mindset with strong data skills to analyze information and build robust data pipelines for complex challenges.
- Excellent collaboration and communication skills for working with various stakeholders.
- Curiosity, adaptability, and a balance between speed and precision.
- Understanding of data integrity and privacy policies.
Advantages:
-
Familiarity with Google Cloud Platform (GCP), BigQuery, and ETL tools such as Airflow, dbt, and Apache Beam.
-
Experience with infrastructure management tools like Terraform and CI/CD pipelines.
-
Aptitude for A/B testing.
Why Join Us?
We are a vibrant team dedicated to advancing the world of podcasting. As a Data Engineer, you'll work alongside passionate data professionals at a growing company shaping the future of audio content.
-
Dynamic Work Environment: Thrive in a fast-paced, innovative culture where your work fuels our mission to elevate the podcast experience.
-
Collaborative Team: Contribute to an inclusive atmosphere centered around knowledge-sharing and teamwork, where your insights are valued.
-
Impactful Work: Play a vital role in building and maintaining data infrastructure to empower creators in producing high-quality podcasts.
-
Continuous Learning and Growth: Develop your skills through code reviews, pair programming, and tech talks. Join hack days and other events that foster creativity.
-
Flexibility and Work-Life Balance: Balance remote work with 2-3 days per week in our Stockholm office.
-
Wellness and Healthcare: Enjoy comprehensive healthcare insurance and wellness allowances.
-
Access to Premium Podcasts: Gain insider access to Podme's premium podcasts and learn from the content you help create.
Note: Relocation package is not currently available.
If you're ready to help shape the future of podcast entertainment and join a passionate team, we'd love to hear from you!
Podme is a fast growing nordic podcast platform where you find some of the biggest, most liked and best (according to us) podcasts. What makes us unique is that we give our listeners access to our Premium podcasts which are exclusive and ad-free. Think Netflix, but for podcasts. We launched our service 2017 and today we have a great team of 50+ people that are focused on growth and further innovating the experience for our listeners. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Health And Sports Nutrition Group Hsng AB
(org.nr 556564-4258), https://podme.com/ Arbetsplats
Podme Jobbnummer
8646688