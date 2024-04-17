Data Engineer
Go North Group AB has in under two years built a portfolio of 34 Amazon FBA brands, covering a broad range of categories including children, pets, sports, and kitchen supplies. With a strong focus on technology and data, Go North remains committed to its processes and making informed, data-driven decisions to drive sustainable and scalable profit growth across its business, with the vision of becoming the world's leading Amazon FBA operator with Net Sales pro forma SEK 765m (Net Sales LTM pro forma Q3-23).
The continuously growing Go North-team consists of entrepreneurs and highly driven individuals, who together are creating an ecosystem of e-commerce entrepreneurs, empowered by our expertise.
With our strong growth agenda, Go North is searching for a driven, analytical, Data Engineer to join Go North's Digitalization department.
In this position you will Go and;
Key responsibilities include:
Data and Infrastructure Architecture
Data modeling
Establish and maintain data sets
Analyzing data
Hands on work in Data Warehouse
Analyzing raw data
Improving data quality and efficiency
Communicate with stakeholders
Gather and maintain business requirements
Build algorithms and prototypes
To enable Go North to continue to scale and be Sweden's next hyper growth company, we need people with the following skills:
The ideal candidate will have at least 1 year of relevant work experience
Great communications and English skills
University degree in a relevant field
Passion about data science and technology
Data Warehouse experience, preferably Google Big Query
Entrepreneurial mindset and hands-on mentality
Used to work in a high paced environment and in a fast forward company
Work experience from an Amazon FBA Aggregator is a big plus
You are eager to learn and ready to join a young and growing company
This is a permanent position, reporting directly to the Digitalization Director. Our headquarters is in the heart of Gothenburg but we offer flexible working hours and a remote workplace. We are a flexible workplace, like-minded colleagues and have some pretty cool benefits.
