About the role
At Power Refinery we make sure that every asset is used in the best possible way. Using a combination of statistical methods, machine learning, and optimization algorithms, we refine the power sourced from each asset and return it to the grid in an improved shape.
We call that "flexibility": the hidden potential of each asset of playing a balancing role in the power grid. We optimize the flexibility of the assets that we control, and by doing that we maximize their value, extracting the best use from each of them and making sure that they play their part in our mission to ensure a sustainable future.
We are looking for a passionate and dedicated Data Engineer to join our Power Refinery team. As a Data Engineer, you will be responsible for designing, building, and maintaining our data pipelines and systems that power our data-driven solutions. You will contribute to the development and maintenance of an important stage in our solutions, by making sure that the data travels seamlessly from end to end of our pipelines.
Key responsibilities will include:
• Develop and maintain scalable, robust, and efficient data pipelines
• Build and optimize data ingestion and processing systems for structured and unstructured data
• Work with the data science team to maintain data models and build and maintain ETL pipelines
• Implement and maintain data quality checks, validation, and monitoring
• Create and maintain CI/CD pipelines in GitHub and AWS
• Build and maintain data warehousing and storage solutions
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define data requirements and develop data-driven solutions
• Design and implement data security and privacy controls
• Create and maintain documentation of data pipelines, processes, and procedures
Key job requirements
• 3+ years of experience as a Data Engineer or similar role
• Strong programming skills in Python and SQL
• Familiarity with cloud data services, preferably from AWS, such as Lambda
• Understanding of data modeling, data warehousing, and database design
• Knowledge of data security and privacy regulations and best practices
• Fluent English knowledge as well as a working permit in Sweden is required
• A degree in a relevant topic
You should be willing to submit to a background check as the security of the electricity system is our top priority.
Location
We love to see each other in the office but understand that sometimes you work better from somewhere else. We would like you to be able to work from the office most of the time but we are flexible with remote work occasionally. Our office is located at Söder Mälarstrand 21, a couple of minutes' walk from Gamla Stan subway station in Stockholm.
Apply now
If you are passionate about data engineering, have a proven track record of building scalable and efficient data pipelines, and want to work in a dynamic and challenging environment, please apply for this exciting opportunity. We offer a competitive salary, a flexible work schedule, and a comprehensive benefits package. Ersättning
