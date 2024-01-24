Data Engineer
Epidemic Sound AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-01-24
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Epidemic Sound AB i Stockholm
Join our mission to soundtrack the world! We are now looking for a Data Engineer to join our Data Infrastructure team to help us evolve our data platform and our tooling for data ingestion, processing and management. The Data Infrastructure team is a part of the Data Platform area - our division dedicated to building our data, infrastructure and insights platform.
How you will make an impact
As a Data Engineer in our Data Infrastructure team, you will play a pivotal role in building a scalable and robust data platform to enable us to leverage a broad range of data sources at the company. You will continue building upon and improving our data platform that runs on the Google Cloud platform, where part of our solution stack includes Airflow for data pipeline orchestration, Snowplow for event collection, BigQuery as data warehouse, and Kubernetes as the underlying infrastructure.
What you can expect to do:
Collaborate with a talented and diverse team to build and enhance our data platform to enable data collection, processing, access, usability and monitoring.
Create architectural guidelines, solutions and best practices for our data pipelines in Airflow/Composer.
Provision and manage resources in Google Cloud using Terraform.
Manage new and existing data sources into our ELT and reverse ETL pipelines.
Strategize optimal technical solutions for data governance, data cataloging and discovery, and data access.
Ensure data quality and reliability through implementing standardized monitoring, CI/CD and testing practices.
Work closely with stakeholders to understand data requirements and develop solutions that meet their needs.
Continuously explore and adopt new technologies and best practices to improve our data infrastructure
In order for you to thrive in this role, we believe that you have:
A passion for solving complex data problems and building data processing applications.
Strong experience with data pipelines, distributed systems, and cloud infrastructure.
Solid understanding of software engineering practices, including version control, CI/CD, testing and documentation.
A love for teamwork and an ability to collaborate with Analytics Engineers, Data Scientists and Machine Learning Engineers.
Proficiency in Python
Excellent communication skills with the ability to adapt technical topics for less technical audiences.
A pragmatic mindset with a focus on delivering practical solutions and making an impact.
Why join us?
This is an opportunity to join an organization with passionate data professionals at a fast-growing unicorn company, being a part of transforming how people use and experience music. You will be contributing to building a modern data platform that scales with the diverse needs of the company in our mission to soundtrack the world.
We value a collaborative and inclusive work environment, emphasizing learning and we also expect you to share your knowledge with your colleagues. We collaborate constantly and are big believers in teamwork and the value of practices like careful code reviews and pair programming. This role will include finding ways to share learnings across the organization via internal presentations, tech talks, hack days, writing blog posts, or any other way you may think of. On top of this, you can expect to have lots of fun and take pride in what you and all of Epidemic is doing.
If you are ready to be part of the journey to shape the future of music, we would love to hear from you. Add your Beat! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Epidemic Sound AB
(org.nr 556781-0899)
Västgötagatan 2 (visa karta
)
118 27 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8417850