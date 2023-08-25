Data Engineer
We are looking for a Data Engineer / Software Developer with experience in Data Tools and Framework Development, knowledge in Data Management is helpful too.
We know that you are a curious and a solution-oriented person with and a true team player mind-set. You enjoy great teamwork to achieve results together. You are proactive and take initiative instead of waiting for instructions. You have proven fast learning skills and enjoy taking complex challenges.
The right candidate will be excited by the prospect of optimizing data architecture to support our next generation of products and data initiatives.
Skills and experience:
• Master's degree in Computer Science, Electronics Engineering
• Proficiency with Python and use of Python libraries used for parallel computing
• Have had delivered large scale software projects utilizing python.
• Experience with shell Scripting.
• Experience working in a UNIX/LINUX environment.
• Proficient in Database systems preferable in Relational database
• Leverages DevOps techniques and Experience with DevOps tools like GitLab, Gerrit and Jenkins
• Proficiency with Containerization tools Docker
• Experience with Apache Airflow
• Basic knowledge of cloud systems
• 5+ years of experience working as a Data Engineer or in a similar role.
Good to have:
• Experience using visualization tools (e.g., Grafana).
• Experience with DevOps tools like Jira OpenShift
• Proficiency with Containerization tools Singularity
• Experience with Microsoft Azure data warehouse solutions
• Job Scheduler such as PBS (Portable Batch System)
• Familiar with Agile and SAFe methodologies.
• Familiar with Automotive and Sensor Data.
