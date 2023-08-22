Data Engineer
2023-08-22
We have embarked upon a journey where we are rethinking how parking can influence mobility and simplify people's everyday lives. We want to become a vital part of the transition toward smarter cities and more environmentally friendly transports, where parking is no longer a final destination, but part of the journey.
About the job
As a Data engineer att Aimo you 'll be responsible for structure data models and ETL flows. You 'll ensure that the technical solution meets the requirements of the business in a structured, future-proof way. Together with stakeholders you 're going to identify goals and set priorities and adapt business needs with scalable solutions at a Nordic level.
Together with the rest of the BI team you 're going to capture requests and requirements for which data our customers and employees want to analyze.
Key responsibilities also include:
• Design and implement data models and structures for integrations and data captured/stored solutions.
• Capture, evaluate and define new improvements and initiatives.
• Manage the relationship with external partners and suppliers.
• Create S3 buckets and fill them with relevant content.
• Market awareness, identify new trends and key opportunities for innovation.
• Facilitate the creation of functional acceptance criteria, metrics and tests.
• Responsible for solution architectural design, issues and solution considerations.
About you
This role is a great opportunity for you who have previous experience working as a Data engineer. We are looking for you who have at least 4 years of working experience from BI/Analytics. You need experience in application management and used to analyze complex problems and finding a solution with the team. You should also have excellent ability to gather and structure requirements.
In addition you 'll need to have:
• Experience with agile working methods.
• Experience with information and data modeling.
• Experience of working as a solution architect.
• Experience with several technologies, e.g. AWS S3, MS Azure, SQL Server tools, etc.
• Experience in building the infrastructure from multiple data sources in order to obtain an optimal extraction, transformation and loading of data.
• Experience from development of complex technical ecosystems.
• Fluent in English and Swedish.
About us
Our company build on over 60 years of experience in the parking industry, but the current Aimo Park was formed in 2019 when Sumitomo Corporation, a Japanese trading company ranked Fortune Global 500 for 25 consecutive years, acquired the operations in Sweden, Norway and Finland from the Dutch group Q-Park in order to invest in and position future mobility services.
By rethinking how parking can influence mobility and simplify people's everyday lives - we have embarked upon a journey. We want to become a vital part of the transition toward smarter cities and more environmentally friendly transports, where parking is no longer a final destination, but part of the journey. Aimo Park also has a daughter company for car sharing, Aimo Solutions.
Aimo Park is the leading parking company in the Nordics with around 370.000 parking spots on over 6000 locations, 800 employees, solid financial performance with millions of users and a turnover of 228M Euro. Ersättning
