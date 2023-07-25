Data Engineer
2023-07-25
Qliro is all about safe and simple payments. We are active in an exciting intersection of the e-commerce, payment and financial services markets. We target both leading online merchants and millions of Nordic consumers seeking superior digital payments and consumer finance products. Since our start in 2014 we've grown into becoming one of the most loved payment providers in the Nordics, working with some of the largest e-commerce companies to provide safe and simple payments.
We are now strengthening our Data & Analytics team with a Data Engineer that will take an essential part in in our data journey, helping us take even better decision supported by data. We are developing our data platform with Snowflake and dbt in the center of all our data products. In this role, you will be responsible for growing, maintaining and optimising the core dbt layer for our data products that are business critical for Qliro.
About the role:
As a Data Engineer you will ensure that the data from our sources gets extracted and transformed into Snowflake. Our data pipelines are crucial for us as a Business and you will be building, maintaining and supporting both internal and external data products in this role. You will get to work with event driven data engineering in a modern data techstack, together with a team of highly skilled and ambitious people, that values how we can deliver high quality data to the business.
Our stack:
Snowflake, dbt, Airflow, Docker, AWS & New Relic
We believe you have:
• SQL Experience
• Python Experience
• dbt experience
• Snowflake experience or similar cloud data warehouses
• GIT experience
• Experience from working at e-commerce or fintech companies is considered a plus
• High proficiency in English, both in speech and writing
We believe you are
Passionate about solving complex business problems and building awesome data products with high quality and high velocity. You are someone who continuously seeks improvements, enjoys learning new tools and techniques and having fun together as a data team.
You are logical and analytical minded and are able to communicate technical content to end users. Have a great track record of bringing value to the business by using data, preferably within financial and/or related industries.
NOTE REGARDING APPLICATIONS DURING SUMMER:
NOTE REGARDING APPLICATIONS DURING SUMMER:

We are still reviewing applications during summer, but it might take a bit longer than usual for us to get back to you.
