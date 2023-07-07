Data Engineer
True Software Scandinavia AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-07-07
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos True Software Scandinavia AB i Stockholm
Truecaller transformed how we communicate when we launched in 2009 in Stockholm, Sweden.
Our mission is to build trust everywhere by making tomorrow's communication smarter, safer and more efficient. We focus on bringing smart services with big social impacts, like protecting people from fraud, harassment, and scam calls or messages. We identify new numbers from anywhere in the world and build a space for trustworthy conversations, for those that matter. Truecaller is loved by over 340 million people around the world and is growing very rapidly across regions.
Who we are:
The world's #1 caller ID and spam blocking service for Android and iOS.
A team of 400 people from ~35 different nationalities, spread across our headquarters in Stockholm and offices in Bangalore, Mumbai, Gurgaon, Tel Aviv and Nairobi.
Listed on NasdaQ OMX Stockholm, Large Cap
As a Data Engineer, you will play an important role in building and maintaining a scalable, robust, self-service analytics platform.
What do we expect from you
Experience working with orchestration tool (ex: Airflow)
Experience working with a large data set
Experience building complex ETL pipelines
Experience working with cloud providers such as GCP, AWS, or Azure
Strong programming skills in Spark with Scala and Python
Experience working with CI/CD tools like Jenkins and Git
Strong understanding of Software Engineering practices and principles
Excellent problem-solving and communication skills
Self-motivated and have a proven ability to take initiative to own the problems that come up and solve them
What will you work on
Maintaining and improving the ingestion pipeline to reliably deliver billions of events daily in defined SLA
Provide support for all teams in building and optimizing their complex pipelines
Work closely with other teams to identify pain points and problems around the platform
Develop new tools and frameworks to improve the data platform
Facilitate company-wide to be data-driven
Work in close collaboration with data scientists and data analysts to help support their work go to production
Work with vast projects such as building an ML platform and streaming use cases
Setup best practices and processes around software and data development
It would be great if you also have
Working with messaging system like Kafka
Knowledge in Kubernetes
Hands on experience with any streaming platform
Experience managing data warehouse in BigQuery or Redshift
Life at Truecaller - Behind the code: https://www.instagram.com/lifeattruecaller/
Sounds like your dream job?
We will fill the position as soon as we find the right candidate, so please send your application as soon as possible. As part of the recruitment process, we will conduct a background check.
This position is based in Stockholm, Sweden.
We only accept applications in English.
What we offer:
A smart, talented and agile team: An international team where ~35 nationalities are working together in several locations and time zones with a learning, sharing and fun environment.
A great compensation package: Competitive salary, 30 days of paid vacation, flexible working hours, private health insurance and pension contribution, Udemy membership to keep learning and improving, gym membership.
Great tech tools: Pick the computer and phone that you fancy the most within our budget ranges.
Do it your way: We work in-office on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays with flexibility on the other days. You can enjoy 3 weeks working remotely from anywhere you want per year.
Office life: Enjoy your days with a wide range of yummy snacks and beverages, and have fun at our playroom! As well, exciting company parties and team activities such as Lab days, Running team, Geek lunch!
Come as you are:
Truecaller is diverse, equal and inclusive. We need a wide variety of backgrounds, perspectives, beliefs and experiences in order to keep building our great products. No matter where you are based, which language you speak, your accent, race, religion, color, nationality, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, etc. All those things make you who you are, and that's why we would love to meet you. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare True Software Scandinavia AB
(org.nr 556784-0912)
Mäster Samuelsgatan 56 6TR (visa karta
)
111 21 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
7948894