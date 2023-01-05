Data Engineer

W.IT.G Consulting AB / Datajobb / Malmö
2023-01-05


We are building machine-learning based capabilities to analyze customer interactions with our support centers, to gain measurable insights on our products and services, in order to guide our roadmap and improve our support.
Swedish speaking is preferred as the rest of the team is swedish-speaking

The scope of the consultant services is to assist in building pipelines in GCP for our NLP-based machine learning software, and also work on our annotation tool used for training our models

Desired experience:


Develop and manage data pipelines in GCP Cloud using Python, Terraform

• Front-end and back-end development in GCP

• NLP techniques, in particular K-means clustering

Most Important Requirements:

• Terraform & python

• NLP techniques, in particular K-means clustering

• Cloud SW dev, in particular GCP

Location: Malmö

Lön enligt överenskommelse

Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-09
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

W.IT.G Consulting AB (org.nr 559226-3726), http://www.weITglobal.com

weITglobal

Shubham
shubham.tyagi@weitglobal.com
+91 8800540249

7315424

