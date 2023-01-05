Data Engineer
2023-01-05
We are building machine-learning based capabilities to analyze customer interactions with our support centers, to gain measurable insights on our products and services, in order to guide our roadmap and improve our support.
Swedish speaking is preferred as the rest of the team is swedish-speaking
The scope of the consultant services is to assist in building pipelines in GCP for our NLP-based machine learning software, and also work on our annotation tool used for training our models
Desired experience:
•
Develop and manage data pipelines in GCP Cloud using Python, Terraform
• Front-end and back-end development in GCP
• NLP techniques, in particular K-means clustering
Most Important Requirements:
• Terraform & python
• NLP techniques, in particular K-means clustering
• Cloud SW dev, in particular GCP
