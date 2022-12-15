Data Engineer
Humly is a digital marketplace revolutionising how teachers and nurses work within schools and nurseries. We're the market leader in Sweden and have scaled up to become the same for the UK market, where we have a first-mover advantage.
To support this growth we are creating a brand new development team in our Gothenburg HQ. The team will focus on backend, API, data and DevOps, and supercharge our app developers to deliver value. Together with a Data Engineer and a Senior Backend developer, you will help create a system that's: performant, secure, observable, measurable, automated and that allows incremental daily deployments with feature flagging.
As an early member, you'll be essential in establishing a high-performing team and will have a big influence on the work process, tooling, and tech stack, plus hiring and growing the team.
About the Role
We want to treat data as a product, a purposely developed feature which can be used to grow and build valuable applications. You will enable a data-informed culture, and ensure our data is of high quality and can be packaged and delivered to different departments in a consistent, efficient and coherent way. Much of our software engineering work boils down to shuffling data from A to B - to and from our apps, our analytics dashboards, and a bunch of external 3rd party services and APIs. As part of our product development team, and the first role of its kind at Humly, you will get the opportunity to take ownership, and we will rely heavily on your expertise.
You probably have
• Experience with data modelling, data standardisation and data denormalization
• Good understanding of data pipelines (extract, transform, load)
• Experience with data integrity checks and data migrations
• Worked with queues, streaming and batch processing
• Made and consumed a lot of APIs and data connectors
• Solid understanding of data modelling, SQL, caching, migrations in PostgreSQL
• Worked a lot with python
It would be even better if you have
• Experience with different hosted database infrastructures
• Experience working with data warehouses, like Redshift, BigQuery, or Snowflake
• Interest and experience in exploratory data analysis and visualisation
• Knowledge of ML/stat models
• Some experience of BI tools
And amazing if you have experience with these technologies
• Ruby on Rails (our legacy API backend)
• MongoDB (our legacy database)
• R & Shiny and/or Jupyter Notebooks
• EdgeDB
What we offer
• Lots of influence as an early member in small team
• Be part of an entrepreneurial and playful journey. We grow by researching, testing and learning Your ideas matter
• Interesting work with data as a product
• Opportunity to define your role within the company
• Hybrid office model - flexibility with responsibility. Sometimes it's great to sit together; sometimes you want to focus at home
• Salary range starting at 50 000 SEK/month
• Collective agreement with pension scheme
• International environment with locations in Sweden and UK (English is the company language)
• A Viking Venture community of 20+ other companies to learn and share knowledge with
• Contribute to a globally important and exciting solution that creates immense value for our users and all the children and students they meet every day
How we hire
We recruit continuously, so don't wait - send us your application now!
• Initial screening - An initial, casual 30-minute conversation with our CTO about Humly's short and long-term goals. And how they relate to yours.This is a good time to chat through any concerns or deal breakers you may have.
• Assignment or reference case - We don't want the technical interview phase to start from scratch, and we don't believe in white board coding. This step ensures a more collaborative and engaging discussion in the next phase.
• The tech chat- A one-hour deep-dive into the craft of software development with a couple of our team members. With the assignment or reference case as a backdrop, we let you describe how you engage with problem-solving. You'll share your opinions about technical debt, project management, and your favourite tech stacks. This is a golden opportunity for you to learn more about Humly, and why our team enjoys working here. So ask us questions. And please, don't be afraid to ask the hard ones - be very afraid. Kidding.
• The experience chat - A 1-hour talk with our CTO and one of our founders about your previous experiences and learnings. Share your successes - and failures - and all the permutations in between. Our goal is to understand how what you've done before has shaped your perspective about the who/what/when/where/ and why of what you want to do next.
About Humly
Humly is a digital marketplace connecting supply teachers and schools. 70 million teachers are needed globally to reach the 2030 UN sustainable development goals, and our mission is to solve a big piece of that puzzle.
Humly has financially strong and active owners in Viking Ventures, and have raised EUR10M. We're in a scale-up phase in the UK with high ambitions. The UK market alone is worth $2 billion, and Humly has a first mover advantage.
We have 60 employees working at our offices in Gothenburg, Sweden and Fareham, Milton Keynes, Manchester and Birmingham in the UK. And over 3,000 registered teachers plus agreements with over 4,000 schools in Sweden and the UK.
The Humly platform consists of multiple web clients written in React.js and mobile apps for iOS and Android written in React Native. All connect via GraphQL and REST to a Ruby on Rails API. Data is stored in a MongoDB database and temporarily cached in Redis. The infrastructure is run on Amazon Web Services with Infrastructure As Code approach. Ersättning
