Data Engineer
I-Ray IT Solutions AB / Datajobb / Solna Visa alla datajobb i Solna
2026-08-05
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos I-Ray IT Solutions AB i Solna
Data Engineer (Platform) – Consulting Opportunity | Uppsala (Hybrid)
We are looking for an experienced Data Engineer (Platform) to join a consulting assignment with a Sweden-based organization. This role offers the opportunity to contribute to the development and enhancement of a modern, cloud-native data platform while working in a collaborative and technically skilled team.
About the Role
As a Data Engineer, you will be responsible for developing, deploying, and maintaining applications running on a Kubernetes-based platform. You will work with modern engineering practices to build secure, scalable, and reliable solutions that support integration and data processing across the organization.
You will collaborate with platform engineers, integration specialists, and data professionals to improve automation, monitoring, deployment, and overall platform capabilities.
Key Responsibilities
Design, develop, and maintain applications on a Kubernetes platform.
Build and manage containerized solutions using modern development practices.
Implement CI/CD and GitOps-based deployment processes.
Develop applications using Python and integrate them with relational databases and APIs.
Support platform monitoring, troubleshooting, and performance optimization.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to deliver high-quality technical solutions.
Contribute to continuous improvements in platform reliability, security, and automation.
Ensure timely delivery while taking ownership of assigned tasks.
Required Qualifications
Senior-level experience in software or platform engineering.
Good communication skills in Swedish, both spoken and written.
Proven experience developing applications on Kubernetes platforms.
Experience working with DevSecOps principles and Git-based workflows.
Strong programming experience with Python.
Experience working with SQL Server or other relational database systems.
Preferred Qualifications
Experience with Apache Spark and large-scale data processing.
Knowledge of data modeling and transformation pipelines.
Experience with GitOps tools such as Argo CD or Flux.
Familiarity with Delta Lake and S3-based storage solutions.
Experience using Apache Airflow for workflow orchestration.
Understanding of modern data warehouse concepts, including the Medallion Architecture (Bronze, Silver, Gold).
Previous experience working with public-sector, municipal, or regional data platforms is an advantage.
Assignment Details
Location: Hybrid (Uppsala, Sweden)
Start: September 2026
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-04
E-post: careers@i-raysolutions.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare I-Ray IT Solutions AB
(org.nr 559417-3600)
Hagalundsgatan 40 Lgh 1704 (visa karta
)
169 64 SOLNA Jobbnummer
10022366