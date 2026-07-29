Data Engineer
SkillHuset Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-07-29
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
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Assignment description
Our client is seeking a Lead Data Engineer
Strong consultant that can take the role as first Lead Data Engineer within BI/DWH modernization project. Must be able to pre-form early in the project and contribute both in discovery/analysis and in the first implementation.
Important that consultant is not only a developer but have strong competence to understand complex data warehouse, analyze dependencies and contribute and form the modernization of the legacy flow.
Most important is the combination of SQL Server/SSIS-legacy, datamodellering and practical modernisation towards Fabric/Databricks/Snowflake/Azure.
Required Experience
Senior Data Engineer
Very strong SQL-competens, especially SQL Server and T-SQL
Documented experience of SSIS och traditional Microsoft DWH-/BI-environments
Experience of analysing ETL-flows, stored procedures, views, tables and dependencies
Experience of modernization or migration from legacy DWH cloud-based data platform
Experience of at least one of: Microsoft Fabric, Azure Synapse, Databricks or Snowflake
Good understanding of Kimball, Data Vault, star schema and data marts
Experience of CI/CD, Git and structured development flows
Used to document technical solutions, data flows, mappings and designer decisions
Ability to work close to Architect, BI Developer, Business experts and other Data Engineers.
Contribute both in analyse/discovery and hands-on implementation
Lead more junior Data Engineers
Meritorious - Experience of:
Dbt, SSAS/SSRS/Power BI, Purview, Unity Catalog, DataHub, experience from retail, supply chain, finance, HR or similar domains Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-28
E-post: jobs@skillhuset.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare SkillHuset Sweden AB
(org.nr 559462-7696), http://www.skillhuset.se
Sankt Eriksgatan 66 Lgh 1002 (visa karta
)
113 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
10015509